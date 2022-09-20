Grant Shaw noticed the stained glass was bowing.
Upon closer inspection, there were cracks, leaks and holes.
“The glass had really slumped,” Shaw said of the aging façade of the Camano Gateway building on the east end of Terry’s Corner.
The glass wasn’t the only problem. The iconic, award-winning building that opened to much fanfare in May 1997 now had water damage, the metal was rusting and it was generally showing its age.
“You can see the wear and tear it took over the years,” said Shaw, a board member on the Freedom Park Association, the nonprofit group that owns and manages the site.
Shaw enlisted assistance from some of the people who helped build the 14- by 12-foot structure 25 years ago: Dan Nelson of Designs Northwest Architects in Stanwood; Camano Island stained glass artist Jack Archibald and Camano Island metal-worker Jason Vining.
In 1997, after three years of mostly volunteer work, the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce opened Gateway Park. The art-centric site was an alternative to a proposed commercial development at the site.
The building served for many years as the chamber’s Visitor Center and most recently as Camano Island artist Dan Koffman’s studio.
A few years after Freedom Park was built in 2007, the Freedom Park Association was formed to fundraise and manage the community park. About six years ago, the chamber gifted the Gateway building and the land it was on to the association.
Shaw has been involved ever since, slowly tackling projects to improve the site.
“Grant called and asked that I take a look at the glass. It was awful,” said Archibald, who had created the original piece of art for the 15-foot high windows. “I figured it would be easier to just donate new windows rather than refurbish those.”
It was among the first large stained glass projects for Archibald, who has since created public art installations for universities, city halls and community centers across the country, including at Stanwood High and the new Island County Administration Annex.
“I’ve always wanted to redo that first design,” Archibald said. “I got thinking about the space. There’s a playground behind it, and I thought it’d be fun to have color and a kaleidoscope look. It would really pop from the road, too.”
Shaw said the stained glass is the first step. Replacing the floor, repainting the building and landscaping the site are next. He said he hopes to open the Gateway building to a new renter by around the New Year. The organization is accepting donations for the project at freedomparkassociation.com.
Meanwhile, Archibald’s new piece, which was installed last week, shines backlit in the building as Shaw and his team continue to refurbish the Gateway.
“It’s the jewel in the community’s gateway to the island,” Shaw said. “We want it shining bright for a long time.”
