Grant Shaw noticed the stained glass was bowing.

Upon closer inspection, there were cracks, leaks and holes.

The aging stained glass in the Camano Gateway building was damaged and sagging. It has since been replaced. 
Camano Island stained glass artist Jack Archibald helps install his new stained glass in the Camano Gateway building on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

