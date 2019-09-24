Camp Fire Leader Raylene Levi’s heart sank during the American Legion Memorial Day flag ceremony at the Anderson Cemetery this past May.
She noticed many of the grave markers were virtually unreadable.
“I walked around the cemetery and was saddened to see that a lot of the markers were almost totally covered with years of dirt and leaves,” she said. “I immediately thought that cleaning the markers would be a great service project for my Camp Fire kids.”
Camp Fire groups — local chapters of the co-ed youth development organization — are always looking for ways to make a difference by taking on projects that improve things in the Stanwood and Camano community, Levi said.
“I thought it would be wonderful for families who have loved ones buried here to visit and be able to read the markers,” she said.
So on a gray Saturday morning in mid-September, Camp Fire members, parents and a few other volunteers set out to clean the grave markers.
Anderson Cemetery, south of downtown Stanwood on Pioneer Highway, has hundreds of graves — many dating back to the mid-1800s.
Not far into the cemetery are rows of gravestones covered in moss and dirt with only a hint of the names and dates carved into the cold granite.
With an expert hand, Levi demonstrated how with a little water and old-fashioned elbow grease, information on the neglected markers were quickly made visible.
“Someone suggested that we use a power washer but I was afraid that might do damage,” she said. “There is something peaceful and very satisfying to know that what we are accomplishing this through tough work and love.”
The young Camp Fire members are also getting a sense of accomplishment, Levi said.
“I think it would be nice for the families who have relatives buried here to see that the grave stones have been cared for,” member Bailey Hansen said. “It makes the cemetery feel more welcoming.”
Cassandra Mugleston, who has been a part of Camp Fire since first grade, also has a positive outlook about the activity.
“I like the fact that we’re improving our community and I also enjoy being with my friends doing these service projects,” she said.
Levi hopes to have all the markers tidied up by Veterans Day, and she welcomes others to help from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12. Contact Levi at betterdaze32@hotmail.com for more information.
