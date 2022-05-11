...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Those seeking to run for public office this fall must file next week.
Several Snohomish and Island county positions will be on local voters' ballots this year.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 16 to 5 p.m. May 20. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Snohomish or Island county Elections departments.
For Island County, there is a seat open for district court judge in addition to elections set for treasurer, sheriff, prosecutor, coroner, clerk, auditor and assessor. Island County voters will also vote for District 3 commissioner.
Commissioner Janet St. Clair, a Democrat, announced she will seek re-election in District 3, which covers Camano Island and north Whidbey Island. Two Republican challengers previously announced intentions to run: Former Commissioner Rick Hannold and Tim Hazelo.
There are fewer countywide seats up for election in Snohomish County, including a judge position on the Court of Appeals and the county prosecuting attorney.
At the Stanwood-Camano level, two seats will be on the ballot in the 10th legislative district, which covers all of Island County, the northwestern tip of Snohomish County — including Stanwood — and the southwestern part of Skagit County.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is up for election, as well.
At the state level, there is the secretary of state and three seats on the state Supreme Court that voters will decide.
At the neighborhood level, there are 41 Camano precinct committee officer seats and 12 Stanwood seats up for election.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
