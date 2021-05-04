The majority of Stanwood City Council positions will be on the ballot this year, highlighting some of the 12 local positions up for election in 2021.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 17 until 4 p.m. May 25, according to the Secretary of State Office. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the Snohomish or Island county Elections Departments.
At the Stanwood-Camano level, 12 nonjudicial offices will be on local ballots.
The primary election is Aug. 3; the general election is Nov. 2.
Stanwood mayor and four City Council positions will be open to candidates this year.
Mayor and former councilwoman Elizabeth Callaghan was appointed by the Council to fill the role after then-mayor Leonard Kelley resigned for health and personal reasons last summer.
Stanwood’s mayor is elected to a four-year term and receives a monthly salary of $1,500. City Council members are elected to four-year terms and receive a monthly stipend of $425. They approve the budget, ordinances and resolutions, and they confirm mayoral appointments.
Two Stanwood-Camano School Board positions and three Camano Island Fire & Rescue commissioner positions also are open to candidates.
Stanwood-Camano School Board members are elected to four-year terms and are the governing body of the School District, which has five elementary schools, two middle school and two high schools.
The Snohomish County Council, District 1, seat is also up for election for a four-year term. It comes with an annual salary of $126,571, which is about $10,548 per month. This position represents the northern portion of Snohomish County.
To read candidates’ campaign contribution and expense reports, visit the Washington Public Disclosure Commission website pdc.wa.gov.
