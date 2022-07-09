There are several opportunities to learn more about candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.
The League of Women Voters of Skagit County is teaming up with neighboring leagues to put on six candidate forums, including of races for seats representing the Stanwood-Camano area.
The forum for the two state House of Representatives seats in the 10th Legislative District will be streamed at 7 p.m. July 11. The Zoom link will be available at lwvwhidbey.org on July 10.
A forum for secretary of state will be at 6:30 p.m. July 14 at tvw.org.
All recorded forms will also be available to view at skagitlwv.org.
Candidates for the two state House of Representatives seats in the 39th Legislative District will take part in recorded forums. They will be available after their recording dates at skagitlwv.org.
The forum for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives was streamed Thursday. It is also available at skagitlwv.org.
The primary will narrow each race to the top two vote-getters regardless of party affiliation. If the race features only two candidates, both advance regardless of the primary outcome.
For Stanwood-Camano area voters, four contests will use the primary to winnow the race to two candidates:
- The Island County Commissioner race for District 3 — which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island — will feature Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair against Republican Timothy Hazelo and Rick Hannold, who held the seat prior to St. Clair.
- The race for U.S. House of Representative seat for the 2nd Congressional District features incumbent Democrat Rick Larsen facing Democrat Jason Call and Republicans Cody Hart, Leif Johnson, Bill Wheeler and Carrie R. Kennedy.
- Plus the crowded races for state Secretary of State and U.S. Senator.
Camano Island voters will also weigh in on a proposed levy by Camano Island Fire & Rescue.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
Voters can register or update an existing registration online at votewa.gov.
Election officials urge voters to return their ballot early to ensure their vote will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot — ballot drop boxes, at an accessible voting site or by mail without postage. Locally, drop boxes are at the Island County Administration Building on Camano and by the Stanwood Library.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot a few days before Election Day to ensure timely postmarks. By law, ballots postmarked after Election Day cannot be counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.