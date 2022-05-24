Most Stanwood-Camano area races will be contested this election season.
In Island County, the District 3 commissioner seat — which represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island — will feature Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair against Republican Timothy Hazelo and Rick Hannold, who held the seat prior to St. Clair.
Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, a Republican, has filed for re-election against Republican Lane Campbell in what will be a rematch of the race four years ago. Clerk Debra Van Pelt, a Democrat, has filed for re-election against Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party. County prosecutor, Greg Banks (no party) and auditor Sheilah Crider (Republican) have run for re-election and are unopposed.
Shantel Porter, an independent, is the lone candidate for coroner. Current Treasurer Wanda Grone has not filed for re-election, leaving the seat up for grabs between Republican Tony Lam and Democrat Richard MacQuarrie. Assessor Bernie Upchurch did not file for re-election, leaving Kelly Todd Mauck (Republican) and Theodore James Kubisiak (no party) to battle for that seat.
In Snohomish County, incumbent Steve Dwyer is running unopposed for the county's court of appeals, division one. Republican Brett Rogers and Democrat Jason Cummings have filed for the county's prosecuting attorney seat. Current prosecuting attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat, has previously announced he will not seek re-election.
The Snohomish County PUD Commissioner seat District 3, which represents the south county, is up for election, as well. Incumbent Tanya Olson has filed for re-election, running against Jordan Spears.
At the federal level, Democrat Rick Larsen will be defending his seat in the state's 2nd congressional district, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County. Other candidates are Democrat Jason Call and Republicans Cody Hart, Leif Johnson, Bill Wheeler and Carrie R. Kennedy.
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as Secretary of State, are open at the state level.
State Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) have all filed for re-election, and all three are running unopposed. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is running for re-election for Secretary of State, while Republicans Mark Miloscia, Tamborine Borrelli, Keith Wagoner and Bobb Hagglund are running against him. Also running against him is Julie Anderson, who does not affiliate with a party.
Two seats in the state's 10th legislative district are up for grabs. Republican Greg Gilday will be defending his Position 1 seat, running against Democrat Clyde Shavers. Democrat Dave Paul has run for re-election in Position 2, running against Republicans Karen Lesetmoe and Ryan Campbell.
At the neighborhood level, there are 41 Camano precinct committee officer seats and 12 Stanwood seats up for election.
The state Public Disclosure Commission tracks candidates’ campaign contributions and expense reports at pdc.wa.gov.
