An Everett police officer who lived in Stanwood was fatally shot March 25 and the suspect in his death was arrested.
Everett police and city officials identified the slain officer as Dan Rocha, 41.
Rocha was shot and killed after an altercation with the suspect who was acting suspicious in a Starbucks parking lot, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said in a news release.
The suspect — Richard Rotter, 50, of Kennewick — is being held on $5 million bail in Snohomish County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree illegal gun possession.
“(Rocha) served the City of Everett as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career and was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers," Everett police said in a statement. “His loss will forever leave a void in our agency and our community.”
The statement said Rocha is survived by his wife and two sons. It asked people to "keep his family in your thoughts during this extremely difficult time.”
There will be a public candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Everett Police Department headquarters on Wetmore Avenue, at the site of a growing public memorial.
The memorial service for Rocha will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave, Everett. The service is open to the public.
The Stanwood police administrative office will be closed on Monday, April 4, for staff to attend Rocha's memorial service.
In addition, Leadership Snohomish County started the Officer Dan Rocha Memorial First Responder Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will help first responders foster leadership skills to continue their impact in the community. It is awarded to first responders who demonstrate exemplary leadership and service, according to the nonprofit, which is committed to county-specific leadership development.
“This is an amazing way to honor Dan’s life and legacy,” Everett police chief Dan Templeton said in a statement.
For more about the scholarship and how to donate visit , leadershipsc.org.
To donate directly to support Rocha’s family, visit everettwa.gov.
“There are no words to make sense of this tragedy or to ease the pain for Officer Rocha’s grieving family,” Templeton said in a statement. “Officer Rocha was a loving husband and father and a role model for his two sons. They should be very proud of their dad, as he gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community. I ask that you keep Officer Rocha’s family and the men and women of the Everett Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this horrible tragedy.”
SCMEO completed the exam of the 41yo male in an officer-involved shooting near the 1000 blk of N. Broadway Ave in Everett, WA on 03/25/22. The decedent is @EverettPolice Officer Daniel C. Rocha of Stanwood, WA. COD is gunshot wounds. MOD is Homicide. More info w/ SnoCo SMART Team— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) March 29, 2022
Some City of Everett offices will be closing early on Monday, April 4, for fallen Officer Dan Rocha’s memorial service scheduled for Monday afternoon. Community members are encouraged to call ahead if unsure about office hours. Learn more & view closures: https://t.co/kmUCoDUZOx pic.twitter.com/NNHzNRqa63— City of Everett (@EverettCity) April 1, 2022
Our admin offices will be closed on Monday, April 4 for our staff members to attend Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha's memorial service. pic.twitter.com/MFehtPQz4r— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 1, 2022
