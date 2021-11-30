The Stanwood City Council last week unanimously passed a busy Capital Improvement Plan and several ordinances.
The council passed a revamping of the permitting process, a 1% levy lid lift on property tax and a mid-biennium review.
The 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan addresses many issues in a fast-growing town.
It includes a flood wall on Florence Road under the Highway 532 overpass. This spot, dubbed “Fort Freberg,” is where the city workers pile sandbags to keep floodwaters out of east Stanwood.
Phase 2 of Viking Way is scheduled to be finished in 2022, aligning the west end with the QFC driveway to bring better traffic flow on 92nd Avenue.
Other improvements include developer-funded reconstruction and upgrades to 80th Avenue and 284th Street. Developers will install a sewer line in Pioneer Highway north of Cedarhome Drive. Developers will upsize another sewer line in Cedarhome Drive.
Impact fees will pay for an in-depth traffic study for the 72nd Avenue area.
There’s money for park benches near the new play equipment at Church Creek Park and to continue the Port Susan Trail project.
After a third look, the council passed the Planning Commission’s proposed revisions to city code that result in a more cohesive, streamlined permitting process. This comprehensive update organizes city permits and zoning and makes the permitting process clear.
Final permitting adjustments allow churches in the Main Street Business zones. Fire and police stations were named as public facilities for clarification.
A definition was added for grandfathered use that allows activities to continue that were legally established before rules changed. Crematoriums for both human and animal remains are now prohibited, however the existing one is grandfathered in since the city approved it at the time it went in. A new cprohibited use was added to the list — living in an automobile, travel trailer or RV for more than four weeks per year.
Community Development Director Patricia Love clarified that while feed and fertilizer manufacturers are prohibited in a general industrial zone, it doesn’t apply to feed stores.
The council approved a 1% property tax increase for 2022, as allowed by state law. The estimated 2022 tax rate is $1.50 per $1,000 which comes to $150 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Finance Director Dave Hammond pointed out a few new adjustments in the second reading of a mid-biennium review. The updates revise estimates, show transfers between funds and changes to the timing of projects due to difficulty in predicting multi-year projects.
In the meeting’s closing notes, City Administrator Shawn Smith said the city was notified it would receive a $418,000 state transportation grant for overlays on 72nd Avenue between 272nd and 276th streets and another leg for 68th Avenue between 276th and 280th streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.