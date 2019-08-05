Keep on Boostin' car show, 8.3.19
Scenes from the 4th annual Keep On Boostin’ Car Show on Saturday at the Stanwood Cinemas at the Pavilion parking lot in Stanwood.

The fourth annual Keep on Boostin’ Car Show attracted 120 cars and hundreds of onlookers who helped raise more than $6,000 for the Austin Esary Foundation, which offers scholarships, grants and donations for suicide awareness/prevention.

 
 
 
Next up is the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The show and market offer raffle prizes, DJ entertainment, barbecue lunch and adults-only beer garden. Show admission is free.

Then on Aug. 31, classic vehicles will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Classic Car & Motorcycle Show at the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. Along with the show, everyone can enjoy a barbecue, music and raffle, and kids can try out the pedal car class. Free to spectators.

