The fourth annual Keep on Boostin’ Car Show attracted 120 cars and hundreds of onlookers who helped raise more than $6,000 for the Austin Esary Foundation, which offers scholarships, grants and donations for suicide awareness/prevention.
Next up is the 28th annual Collectors Car Show and Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. The show and market offer raffle prizes, DJ entertainment, barbecue lunch and adults-only beer garden. Show admission is free.
Then on Aug. 31, classic vehicles will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Classic Car & Motorcycle Show at the Stanwood Community & Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. Along with the show, everyone can enjoy a barbecue, music and raffle, and kids can try out the pedal car class. Free to spectators.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.