It wasn't long ago when Stanwood Community and Senior Center was buzzing with classes, meetings, luncheons, exercise sessions, card games and sewing circles. Seniors who lived in the apartments there were just steps away from family, friends and fun. People from the community popped in for social activities, shopped in the thrift store and visited.
But when COVID-19 cases began being confirmed locally, Executive Director Julie Vess felt a great responsibility. She met with the board to make hard decisions.
“As of March 5, we as an organization realized we have 86 very vulnerable people who live here,” she said.
To protect residents, they locked the doors to the outside world to shelter in place. They canceled activities, and the center became an older adult living facility served by a skeleton crew.
“We have no income coming in. We had to cancel a big fundraiser scheduled for March 21. All of our room rentals, catering and programming fees are gone,” Vess said.
It was risky to shut the doors on activities and income, but they felt it was riskier to leave the doors open.
“We’re just operating by the skin of our teeth, but it’s worth it if we don’t have a case with anyone who lives here,” she said.
To offset expenses, the center (hopefully temporarily, Vess said) laid off half of the staff — it’s down to five. Caregivers come in from outside to help.
Then the situation got more serious.
“We had a potential case. That person tested positive and then was quarantined elsewhere,” Vess said.
The center went into strict quarantine from March 23 to April 4. For two weeks, the whole place was locked down. Residents were confined to their apartments.
Vess lived in her camper in the center’s parking lot and monitored the center night and day. After two weeks, with no potential cases in the building, the lockdown was lifted. Vess could go to her home at Kayak Point and commute to work.
Now, as residents shelter in place, they’re still isolated but can go outside as spring flowers begin to bloom. Residents appreciate the staff’s diligence that has brought them safely this far.
“Those people deserve a big gold star for keeping us safe and in supplies. We’re so thankful we had such a safe, warm place,” said resident Carolyn Hoxie.
“Julie’s being vigilant and she is saving our lives. We couldn’t have a more amazing director,” resident Sheila Baker said.
Vess said it's been tough on residents.
“They’re going stir-crazy, of course they are. They’re in small apartments, it’s nice outside, they want to go see their families,” she said. “We are asking them to go ahead and walk the parking lot, keep social distance, wear a mask."
Staff members are considered health care workers and have strict parameters to keep from bringing the virus in. They only travel between home and work. They have their groceries delivered.
“Two resident assistants worked around the clock to get what them what they need. They’ve been amazing,” Vess said.
Jim Greenlee is the resident assistant in the apartments for the older residents. Normally he takes care of things that come up at night. Now he’s picked up daytime duties, like delivering meals and mail to the apartment doors. At 5 p.m., they pick up garbage and recycling from each apartment.
Greenlee logs his weekly steps on a smartphone app. He’s watched it go from 7,800 to more than 11,000 average steps per week.
“We’re here around the clock. Our role has picked up a little bit more. With the quarantine, we’re the eyes and ears on everything,” Greenlee said. “We’ve not seen anything like this in our lifetimes. It wasn’t on my bucket list, but it is now — to survive the virus. We just never know what life is going to throw at us.”
Greenlee has watched the residents cope.
“It’s a whole new change for them. Most of them are adapting, they got a little gloomy when (the governor) extended the stay at home date. Now they’re going out and getting some fresh air. They’re doing a real good job of keeping a social distance, even outside.”
Meanwhile, the center walks a fine financial line.
Expenses have increased to take care of residents. The center provides meals for those who no longer cook. Staff members wear protectivce gear and clean the facility every two to three hours.
Outside contact is limited. Groceries, prescriptions and mail are left outside the doors; staff delivers to the rooms. The center still provides transportation through Hopelink to get residents to critical services like dialysis.
“We have six people working their tails off and risking their lives to get people to appointments,” Vess said.
How to help
Vess said the center is struggling, as all nonprofits are, and people can help with cheerful cards to lift spirits, pantry items and money to pay bills.
Pantry: The center has four regular community partners — Stanwood Foursquare Church, Jasmine Thai Restaurant and Cedarhome Baptist Church and Stanwood Camano Food Bank — who help stock the pantry with donations of food and personal items like soap. Residents use this pantry as well as the food bank and grocery delivery. Individuals can also drop things off for the pantry.
Cards: Some residents don’t have families and would love to get a card in the mail. Mail it to “Resident” at the center, and we’ll get it to the person who needs it the most, Vess said.
Money: Financial donations can be made online at stanwoodseniorcenter.org or mailed to Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood WA 98292.
