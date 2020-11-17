Heritage Park’s new fields will use seeds, not sod.
The Stanwood City Council has approved a change work order after learning of new wrinkles in the project.
In September, the council approved a $1.7 million Heritage Park renovation contract with Taylor's Excavators of Stanwood for the ballfield construction and installation of drainage, irrigation and grass. The council decided to pay more for sod to allow for early spring use instead of seeding the fields, a cheaper options that wouldn’t be ready until summer.
Now the sod option is off the table — a new requirement regarding cultural resources delayed construction to the point that sod wouldn’t be laid until January, which isn’t advisable.
The project will use seed, saving $135,300, and will now be managed in house instead of hiring outside help, saving an additional $138,850.
The savings will go toward paving the parking lot. Taylor's Excavators told the city that their heavy equipment might break up the parking lot, which is already in bad shape. The company gave an estimate of $308,696 to pave it when the field work is complete. The city planned to pave it in a couple of years, so the council approved the change order for paving.
With the changes of seed, management and paving, the cost of the project was kept at the original $1.7 million by reducing the contingency fund.
Council member Steve Shepro asked if the currently wavy parking lot will be improved in repaving.
Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said it’s not just an overlay. This job would first pulverize the existing pavement and level it with a concrete base.
