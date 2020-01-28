A Camano Island man is accused of holding his ex-wife at gunpoint at Heritage Park in Stanwood and threatening to kill her when she met him to pick up their child, according to probable cause affidavit filed in Snohomish County Superior Court.
Charges against Paul William Erickson, 37, include second-degree domestic violence assault and felony domestic violence harassment. Bail was set at $250,000, according to jail records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6. He remained in jail as of Tuesday.
Erickson, who was hired this year as a teacher at Stanwood Middle School, resigned last week, according to the Stanwood-Camano School District.
According to the affidavit, Erickson texted his ex-wife on Jan. 9 to meet him at Heritage Park at 4:20 p.m. to pick up their 4-year-old son from him. Their divorce had just become final in early January.
They met in the parking lot, and Erickson told her to get in his pickup because it was it was cold. She complied and sat in the middle between Erickson and their son.
Erickson pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her left knee, and told her there were three bullets in the chamber — one for her kneecap so she could feel his pain, and then one for her head and one for his.
He also told her he’d been planning to kill her for six months and had paid $15,000 for “them” to kill her, according to authorities. Then he reportedly called someone on his cell phone and said, “standby.”
Erickson got out of his truck and ordered his ex-wife to get out. He took her cell phone and told her to follow him to his house on Camano. Their child was still in his truck.
Once in her vehicle, with no way to call for help, she scribbled the date and words “He killed him,” on a scrap of paper, which she tore into thirds to look like garbage in case Erickson saw it. She told investigators she meant to write, “He killed me,” according to the affidavit.
Erickson allegedly put the boy in the house then told his ex-wife to stand outside in front of a security camera. He ordered her to say aloud that she was a horrible person, and he was wonderful. He threatened to kill her and her first husband if she said anything negative about him or his family, according to the charging documents.
Erickson then allowed his ex-wife to leave with their son, according to documents. After she left, she called deputies to report the incident.
Erickson was first booked into Snohomish County Jail on Jan. 10 for an alleged domestic assault with a gun. Bail was set at $100,000 on Jan. 13. He posted bail that night and was released. The next day, the no-contact order expired and his bail money was returned, according to the court documents obtained by the Stanwood Camano News on Jan. 28.
Officials then determined the booking judge didn’t have all the information about the case, and the state requested Erickson again be taken into custody, this time on felony domestic violence charges. His second arrest was Jan. 16, with state-recommended bail of $250,000.
