The Stanwood-Camano area picked up between 3-16 inches of snow over the weekend, depending on the location, but it was expected to taper off Sunday night as frigid air moves in.
Temperatures in the Stanwood area were expected to dip into the teens Sunday night and not rise above freezing until Thursday when a front brings the potential for more snow.
"Regardless of wind, temperatures will be dangerously cold for those outside for prolonged periods," National Weather Service forecasters said. "If outside, make sure to dress in layers and cover up any exposed skin to help prevent frost bite."
Forecasters said there will likely be some light snow flurries from time to time through Wednesday, but it shouldn't lead to much accumulation.
Meanwhile, the snow that already fell lured local children to area sledding hills but also caused traffic problems.
Several local roads were closed at times over the weekend due to a variety of reasons, from stuck cars to fallen trees.
One person was taken to the hospital after a car and a snowplow truck collided on Christmas Day on Highway 532 near 64th Avenue NW, east of Stanwood.
Authorities responded about 12:40 p.m. to the crash, which blocked the highway until about 4 p.m.
Snow had recently started falling in the area in the hour before the crash.
One person was transported to the hospital for injuries deemed non-life threatening, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of a Ford Taurus lost control of the vehicle before sliding across the centerline and colliding with the snow plow, according to the State Patrol.
No other injuries were reported.
The snow also led to power outages throughout the region, including a few on Camano Island on Saturday and Sunday affecting a few thousand people. They were caused by fallen trees or branches. Hundreds of others were without power at times in Whatcom, Snohomish and Jefferson counties Sunday afternoon.
Road crews at work
Snohomish County officials said Sunday that road maintenance crews are pivoting from snowplowing to sanding and deicing operations as temperatures fall.
County officials said crews plowed 10,674 miles, sanded 2,504 miles, and used more than 600 tons of sand and salt since Christmas morning. With temperatures expected to fall below 20 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night, crews were focused on deicing operations.
“As snow showers decrease and temperatures drop, we will see more icy conditions on the roadways,” Public Works Director Kelly Snyder said. “We have plenty of salt and sand on hand, and our crews will continue working to improve traction for motorists.”
#SnoCoRoads crews are shifting to sanding and deicing operations as snowfall lessens and temperatures drop. Crews continue to lay down salt and sand to improve traction and are addressing trouble spots as they arise. For latest snow and ice response: https://t.co/JkCYtZxXiC pic.twitter.com/g99OOEOd9i— Snohomish County Public Works (@SnoCoPW) December 27, 2021
Overnight temperatures throughout the week are expected to remain below freezing. Crews will continue to plow, sand and deice priority routes and secondary routes until temperatures rise and conditions return to normal. Once the snow stops, crews can finish clearing and sanding the priority routes and begin making their way to tertiary streets. Drivers are asked to check their travel routes and options before heading out today or during a snow and ice event.
For those venturing through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage for road closure information and more. The new snow removal and anti-icing map shows which routes are primary and secondary and allows residents to see what county roads have been recently plowed, sanded or had anti-icing applied.
For those heading across Washington’s mountain passes, updated conditions are available on the WSDOT website, wsdot.wa.gov, and the agency’s mobile app. Plan ahead and be prepared in case the passes are closed, officials said.
Island County road crews will work to plow main arterial roads first, (see the map here) but several steeper roads may not get plowed, possibly including Camano Hill Road, Carp Lake Road, Cross Island Road, Monticello Drive (from West Camano Drive to top of hill), Mountain View Road, Woodland Beach Road, Hill Street (Camp Comfort), Pebble Beach Road, Wilkes Gary Road and Shoreline Promenade/Beach Way (Tyee Beach).
Mostly dry & cold through WED. Chance for light snow each day, but no significant accumulations expected. Another system WED Nite/THU will bring slightly warmer air, but also a mix of rain & snow. Keep an eye on the latest forecasts towards the end of the week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/GD6mlEykvJ— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 27, 2021
We are actively collecting snowfall reports. You can view them on a map here: https://t.co/gSHeZnpnj2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/lOY2xWEKJB— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.