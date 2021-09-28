Attention to restoring the Puget Sound chinook salmon population continues to grow, and improving local waterways is a major component.
Despite billions of dollars invested in research and habitat restoration since Puget Sound chinook were listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1999, the population remains at concerning numbers.
The state's Salmon Recovery Funding Board this week announced another $21 million in grant funding for various projects, primarily targeting chinook, and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced an effort to expand chinook conservation and restoration plans.
The status of Puget Sound chinook was also discussed in recent days by NOAA Fisheries staff at a National Estuaries Week event, by the Puget Sound Partnership's Salmon Recovery Council, and by members of the Skagit Watershed Council at the local organization's annual meeting.
One Camano Island project received money. The state awarded $50,246 to Whidbey Camano Land Trust to go toward buying two parcels along Livingston Bay near Terry's Corner totaling 58 acres. The long-term plan is to convert farmland in that area to tidal marsh embayment habitat and intertidal flats to support salmon, surf smelt and Pacific sand lance.
In Snohomish County, the Snohomish Conservation District Grant was awarded $153,000 to plant trees on at least 10 acres in the Stillaguamish River watershed to improve habitat for salmon by cooling water temperatures. In many places, summer water temperatures in the North Fork Stillaguamish River, Stillaguamish River and Pilchuck Creek are too warm for salmon.
The Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians was awarded $783,550 to go toward the effort to buy about 143 acres, called the Cicero floodplain, on the North Fork Stillaguamish River to protect the land in perpetuity. The land borders more than 1.2 miles of the north fork and includes slopes of second-growth trees and a relic side channel. After restoration, the floodplain will slow down and spread the river out, creating places for young fish to rest during high flows.
The Stillaguamish Tribe was also awarded $40,000 to install and operate a rotary screw trap on the lower Stillaguamish River to count hatchery and wild Chinook salmon smolts heading to the ocean.
To the north, Skagit River projects include purchasing habitat for conservation south of Sedro-Woolley and monitoring changes at the Britt Slough restoration site southwest of Mount Vernon. The funding will also support designing a major estuary restoration project planned for the Island Unit in the south fork of the Skagit River and considering options for restoration at the south end of the Swinomish Channel.
Saving salmon is important for cultural, economic and environmental reasons.
“These grants are one of our best tools for reversing the decline of salmon populations," Salmon Recovery Funding Board Chair Jeff Breckel said. "Without this funding, we simply wouldn’t be able to save salmon, which are such a critical part of our Northwest culture, economy and quality of life.”
Fish and Wildlife, meanwhile, is reviewing efforts to protect and grow the Puget Sound chinook population. The state agency on Wednesday released a draft report and began taking public comment.
A web page where comments will be accepted through Oct. 22 asks: Are we missing important information? Are there errors in the information that we have summarized? Are there new approaches to the management of recreational and nontreaty commercial fisheries that should be considered?
Fish and Wildlife's 144-page "Puget Sound Chinook Conservation and Rebuilding Scoping Document" can be found online, along with the public comment page, at skagit.ws/StateChinookPlan.
According to the document, federal and state agencies have long recognized the importance of Skagit River chinook in restoring the regional population.
The Skagit is the largest river in Puget Sound, produces the greatest number of chinook, and has been the focus of many salmon habitat projects. Still, even the number of chinook that return to the Skagit River remains a fraction of historical levels.
"Production is hampered by habitat degradation that includes barriers to passage, armoring of nearshore habitat, channel confinement that results in scouring out of salmon eggs during high flow, loss of estuarine habitat critical to rearing ... and the presence of hydroelectric dams that block access," Fish and Wildlife's draft document states.
