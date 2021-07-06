Concerned that supply chain problems might prevent kids from getting Christmas toys in December, Kerri Jones of Realty One Group Clarity and Traci Smith of The Picnic Pantry and Parlour are teamed up to gather toys now.
Jones and Smith have partnered to host “A Christmas in July Toy Drive” to collect gifts for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank’s Christmas House July 7-21.
“A lot of my companies tell me if I don’t order now, I won’t get it until next year,” Smith said about ordering inventory for her store.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many ports were closed and some factories paused operations. Once factories started producing again, they filled all the large container ships at about the same time, she said.
The result has been a general supply slowdown. Vessels are stacked up at ports waiting to be unloaded, but trains can only transport so much at once. While ships are waiting, they can’t pick up more shipments. Factories have to slow down because they don’t have room to stockpile goods.
“The whole chain is so backlogged now, so it will take time to correct,” Smith said. “If you start shopping now, you can see if things become available or come up with Plan B because it might not be available in December.”
“The Stanwood Camano Food Bank relies on donations to help over 1,000 local families provide presents for their kids at Christmas. If holiday shopping starts now, hopefully this year will be no different,” Jones added. “What we do hope to accomplish is a sense of community, which is what Stanwood Camano is all about.”
People can drop off new, unwrapped toys, pajamas, clothing, socks and underwear for ages 0-18 to the following locations:
• Stanwood Camano Food Bank, 27030 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood;
• The Picnic Pantry and Parlour, 8706 271st St. NW, Stanwood;
• Camano Plaza IGA, 370 N. East Camano Drive, Camano.
Gift ideas include games, bikes, sports equipment, books, stuffed animals, journals, craft kits, art supplies, building sets, electronics, action figures and dolls. Especially good for teens are gift cards to local stores, restaurants and coffee shops.
Some local Stanwood Camano businesses offer deals for toy donations. Watch social media for #StanwoodCamanoGiving and #EasyToGive.
Information: facebook.com/CamanoKerri
