Schoolhouse Lighting
Saturday, Nov. 30, 5-8 p.m.
Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island, will be adorned in thousands of white lights. Enjoy hot chocolate, homemade desserts and complimentary wine & cheese tastings while listening to Sounds Of The Season from local band Heartstrings — all before a countdown when the lights are switched on for the first time this season. Lights for the tree and schoolhouse will be switched on every evening until midnight through the New Year. Camanoschoolhouse.com
A Farm Holiday
Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Find holiday kids’ crafts, live music or take a tour of Ananda Farms to meet the animals. Enjoy soup, farm-pressed hot apple cider, coffee and baked goodies. Handmade gifts for sale include soap, candles, herbal and lavender products, alpaca textiles, nettle salt and Fidalgo Fudge. Ananda Farm, 732 Haven Pl, Camano Island.
Light Up Your Holidays
Saturday, Dec. 7 Downtown Stanwood is hosting several holiday events Dec. 7.
Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Get free photos with Santa, kid crafts, treats and a gift bag of toys for each child at the historic Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Downtown Tree Lighting, 3-5 p.m.: Main Street in Stanwood will be closed near the railroad tracks so people can enjoy such festivities as horsedrawn carriage rides, live music, hot cocoa, face painting or join a caroling group. Santa will come with Ruby, a live reindeer. Visit merchants to get a passport stamped for prizes. Tree lighting ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m.
Kristofferson Open House
Saturday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m.
Try some hot cocoa and cookies or taste teas and wines while shopping for farm products and handcrafted wreaths. Enter to win raffle items including zipline tours holiday wreaths and more. Kristofferson Farm, 398 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island, 360-387-5807.
Afternoon with Santa
Tuesday Dec. 10, 2-6 p.m.
Sip hot cocoa and decorate a cookie in this Camano Island tradition. Bring your camera for photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause and the festive Mr. Bear and a live reindeer. There will be crafts and more. Camano Community Center 606 Arrowhead Rd, Camano Island. 360-387-0222.
Holiday Open House
Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m.
Holiday treats, family photo booth, wine and cheese at the Camano Island Inn. Holiday Bazaar from local vendors. Entry fee for adults $25 for adults and $10 for kids. 360-387-0783. 1051 SW Camano Drive, Camano Island.
Camano tree lighting & concert
Saturday, Dec. 14, 4-6 p.m.
Join us for the Camano Commons spectacular Christmas Tree Celebration. Dorsey Fine Art Studio at Camano Commons from 4-5 p.m. will have an open painting time for kids to come paint canvases with Christmas scenes at their studio along with other businesses that will also have fun activities starting at 4. Santa will be on site, caroling from local elementary schools at 5 p.m.
Christmas in Miniature
Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
See 15 local artists and the unveiling of Jack Dorsey’s annual Christmas card. Sing Christmas carols at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Dec. 7 and 14. Along with hot chocolate, hot cider and fresh cinnamon rolls. 2803 E Camano Dr, Camano Island.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m.
Stanwood Lions hosts a pancake breakfast with juice, coffee, kids crafts and an appearance from Santa Claus at Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. $5. Bring a camera.
A Hazel Blue Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gifts and holiday celebrations are at the second annual Holiday Open House at Hazel Blue Acres. Pose for a festive holiday photo and graze on tasty blueberry and hazelnut treats as well as coffee and hot cider. Hazel Blue Acres, 430 Hevly Road, Arlington, near Silvana off Pioneer Highway.
Holiday Jazz Dinner
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m.
Jose “Juicy” Gonzales trio preforms “Linus and Juicy: A Charlie Brown Christmas” live performance, includes holiday buffet. Cash bar available. Tickets are $40, student tickets, $20, are available at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, or 360-387-0222.
Holiday Hooray
Saturday, Dec. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Sing-along to Christmas favorites with Music Shine Time with Lisa and Linda. Tickets are $10. Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island, or 360-387-0222.
MessiahSing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.
Experience the joy of Christmas while singing along with, or listening to, Handel’s Messiah at the community MessiahSing on Sunday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. in St Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 SR 532, Camano Island. Admission and participation are free.
