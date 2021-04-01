Don’t expect crowded pews, singing with a choir or many traditional egg hunts this weekend.
Though places of worship can now have more people at gatherings with the recent move to Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, local church leaders plan to host COVID-safe Easter services and events this Sunday.
Don Allen, parish administrator at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Stanwood, said safety protocols, such as social distancing and masks, remain very important.
“At 50% capacity we could have 250 people,” Allen said. “However, with every other pew roped off so that we can maintain a separation of 6 feet, we max out at 130 in the church. Fortunately, we are able to have overflow attendance in our gathering space.”
Other churches, like St. Aidan’s on Camano Island, are sticking with online services only.
“We are taking a slow and cautious approach in returning to in-person services," the Rev. Drew Foisie of St. Aidan’s said. "We are planning no changes over the Easter weekend and will continue to stream our live 10 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook."
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood and Camano Lutheran Church will continue to offer outdoor services with no changes for Easter Sunday.
“Members who attend our drive-in service on Easter may bring chairs if they prefer to sit outside of their vehicles,” the Rev. Scott Brents of Camano Lutheran said. “Flowers are also welcome.”
In recent weeks, some local churches are reporting an overall increase in attendance, and church leaders said they believe vaccines are the driving factor.
“We are seeing people at services who we haven’t seen for a year,” the Rev. Brett Reid of the Camano Chapel said. “Many of our members have been vaccinated and are feeling safer about getting out.”
Kathy Helms, administrative assistant at Cedarhome Baptist, also said the increase in the availability of vaccines has made a difference.
“Since more of our members have gotten vaccinated, we’ve seen a shift in the mood,” she said. “People are ready to get back to normal, and most are cautiously optimistic that services will soon be like they were — especially with singing.”
Because choirs are not permitted in Phase 3, Helm said her church had to get creative with their music.
“We start each service outside with singing and then proceed into the building,” she said. “I can’t wait until we can have a choir inside again.”
At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, some churches and choirs became so-called superspreader events. One person at an indoor choir practice March 2020 in Mount Vernon infected 52 other people. Two of the choir members died of COVID-19.
For most of the past year, large in-person indoor gatherings have been prohibited. The move forced many churches to switch to virtual services.
Local COVID-19 transmission rates ticked up last week, ending an eight-week downward trend. Snohomish Health District officials said the increase in cases likely stems from more reopenings and loosening of the state's COVID restrictions. Health officials urged people to continue wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing their hands.
Meanwhile, most churches are skipping traditional Easter egg hunts or gatherings before or after services.
Camano Chapel will have a children's Easter story drive-thru from 10-11:30 on Saturday, April 3.
“The Easter program for kids will be similar to what we did last Halloween,” Reid said. “Families stay in their cars, but it’s still fun for kids.”
Overall, church leaders want members to feel comfortable if they are able to attend their place of worship.
“It will be a no-frills Easter weekend, but we truly want those who join us in-person to feel safe and welcome,” said Don Allen of St. Cecelia’s.
