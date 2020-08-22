Camano Island Fire and Rescue has joined other local fire crews heading south to California to battle massive wildfires.
CIFR is sending one engine with three firefighters. They are part of three teams of five engines from Washington that left Saturday morning for California, CIFR spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said.
The teams are reporting to Napa County Fairgrounds, about 850 miles from Camano. However, orders could change as they continue south depending on where they're needed, Mishler said.
State officials are holding back on sending brush trucks for now due to threat of fire activity in Washington, she added.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency as wildfires have grown in the Washington — including three large fires in Eastern Washington. On Friday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife banned target shooting statewide to help prevent wildfires.
Hundreds of wildfires are burning throughout California, forcing officials to issue evacuation orders to 100,000 people. Gov. Gavin Newsom called for help from 10 U.S. states, Canada and Australia to battle the 560 different blazes — including one burning hundreds of trees at Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
The state's two major fires have grown to become the second and third largest wildfires in California history. The fires have killed at least six people, injured 33 people and firefighters, and destroyed more than 500 homes and other buildings as of Saturday afternoon.
More than 13,700 firefighters are active fighting the fires, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Most the fires were started by a storm that generated nearly 12,000 strikes over three days — exactly a week after the state saw some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in human history, Newsom said.
Yep, we’re on the road again. This time we’re headed south with some of our local partners to support #CAwildfires pic.twitter.com/j41GkEygJU— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) August 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.