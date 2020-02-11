Dennis Wischmeier was chosen recently as the 2019 recipient of the American Legion Post No. 207 annual Camano Island Firefighter of the Year Award.
Wischmeier, an active volunteer with Camano Island Fire & Rescue since 2011, and serves at Station 5, the southernmost station in Mabana.
“He’s been instrumental in working with our high school students enrolled in the Fire Service Cadet Program at Stanwood High School, he’s certified as a wildland firefighter and he recently earned his Fire Instructor 1 certification," CIFR Chief Levon Yengoyan said. "We’re tremendously pleased that the American Legion honored his hard work and dedication.”
Wischmeier served eight years in the Navy before earning both the Washington state EMT certification and the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress Firefighter 1 and 2 level certifications. He is qualified as a wildland firefighter with a Red Card certification and has been deployed to wildfires in Eastern Washington numerous times.
In 2018, the American Legion honored CIFR Capt. Bobby Guadamuz as their Firefighter of the Year. The American Legion then entered Capt. Guadamuz in the state competition, which he went on to win.
