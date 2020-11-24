Camano Island Fire and Rescue is requesting voters approve the renewal of its Emergency Medical Services levy.
The current six-year levy that funds EMS services expires at the end of 2021 and represents about 25% of CIFR’s annual budget. The CIFR Board of Commissioners on Nov. 9 approved a resolution to place a six-year EMS levy renewal request on the ballot in February.
The renewal is not a new tax and would continue the same rate approved by about 86% of voters in 2015 — 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“Medical response has been, and will continue to be, a critical part of our work,” CIFR Chief Levon Yengoyan said in a statement. “On average, 70% of our calls each year are for EMS. That can be anything from concerns about high blood pressure to a heart attack or stroke.”
All of the department’s firefighters are trained Emergency Medical Technicians, with an additional 10 paramedics who are trained in Advanced Life Support techniques like administering IVs or surgically opening a patient’s airway.
All of the levy funding supports EMS services, including training and paramedic staffing, medical supplies, medications and equipment.
For information, visit camanofire.com.
