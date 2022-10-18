Friends of Camano Island Parks is launching its annual series of public winter-spring walks in Camano Island’s State Parks and county trails in the coming weeks.
The Friends group continues to carry out this tradition since its first year in 1995. Since that time, it has sponsored new parks and constructed, maintained and enhanced trails through its continuing stewardship program.
Walks are planned for the first Saturday each month, November through June. All walks start at 9:45 a.m. and are completed by noon, rain or shine. Snow or extremely high winds will cancel walks. Participants should wear appropriate clothes for the weather with sturdy shoes. The pace is moderate and adjusted for youngsters and adults.
See the unique features of each park and hear about the history of each acquisition from group members and Backyard Wildlife Habitat stewards. No dogs are allowed. Also, a Discover Pass is not required for scheduled state parks walks.
Saturday, Nov. 5: Cama Beach State Park
Meet at Dry Lake junction and Ivy Road, park in the Ivy Road cul-de-sac. The walk goes downhill into Cama Beach State Park on the marine loop trail followed by the bluff trail and old entrance trail. The 2.7-mile trek can end there, and a shuttle can take walkers back up the hill. Otherwise it’s 3.9 miles back to parking.
Saturday, Dec. 3: Elger Bay Preserve
Meet at the junction of Elger Bay Road and Dry Lake Road just north of Elger Bay Elementary, park along the south side of the road. This level trail snakes 2.5 miles through forest to a beaver marsh platform.
Saturday, Jan. 7: Camano Island State Park
Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp. The walk includes two steep sections, but the rest is fairly level. The 2.6-mile hike features excellent views of Saratoga Passage and Elger Bay, including a walk through a fern grotto and ravine.
Saturday, Feb. 4: Camano Ridge Forest Preserve
Meet at the Camano Ridge west entrance parking, off Camano Ridge Road near Carp Lake Road. The 2.4-mile walk traverses the east and west loops, plus the Wetland Trail.
Saturday, March 4: Cama Beach State Park to Camano Island State Park
Park at the intersection of Ivy Road and Dry Lake Road for this downhill 3.5-mile hike. It follows trails through Camano Beach State Park to the south beach area of Camano Island State Park. A shuttle will return walkers to the parking site.
Saturday, April 1: Four Springs Lake Preserve
Meet at the parking area in the preserve, located off Lewis Lane from Camano Hill Road. Walk the 2-mile perimeter trail and wetland trail — and possibly take a peek at the popular rental facility. The trail includes two 50-foot steep hills with benches for resting at the top.
Saturday, May 6: Iverson Spit, Kristoferson Creek and English Boom
Meet at the Iverson Spit parking lot at the end of Iverson Beach Road. This level walk follows the dike to a marsh and back through the Hobbit Trail — each offering views of Port Susan. Drivers will then caravan to Kristoferson Creek for a quick salmon-viewing stop and then drive north to English Boom for a 1-mile walk on the beachside Marsh Trail. which features views of Skagit Bay and Mount Baker.
Saturday, June 3: Barnum Point County Park
Meet at the parking lot at this newest county park, found at the south end of Sunrise Road. Walk 3.3 miles to the beaches, wetlands, viewing platforms and benches.
Get involved
- Join a work-party: Volunteer work parties are scheduled the first two or three Tuesdays of every month except September. Meet at Camano Island State Park between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. for stewardship assignments and pick up tools. Lunch is at 12:30 p.m. Dessert and refreshments are provided. Volunteers typically finish by 2:30 p.m.
- Adopt a park or trail: Members wishing to volunteer on their own schedule can sign up to monitor a specific trail.
- Litter pick-up: Volunteers gather three Saturdays a year to pick up litter on 6 miles of road for about 90 minutes.
- Teach kids: Typically, about 200 second-graders from three local schools are hosted by FOCIP, Camano Water Stewards, State Park staff, and Stillaguamish Educational Outreach program representatives. Various activities take place. Volunteers are needed.
- Visit friendsofcamanoislandparks.org for information.
