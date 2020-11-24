The proposed 91-home Chandler’s Reserve took a step forward last week.
The development was the subject of a public hearing Nov. 17 to see if the plans comply under Stanwood municipal code.
Hearing Examiner John Galt gave the city and Stanwood 26, LLC, until Dec. 2 to add a few documents to the 25-page staff report that analyzes how the proposed development adheres to city code and lays out requirements. Galt intends to make a decision by Dec. 24 on whether the development can move forward.
Chandler’s Reserve proposes 91 single-family homes on 26.76 acres at 28414 80th Ave. NW, just north of Candle Ridge in Stanwood. This planned residential development will have an assortment of sizes and floor plans, sidewalks on both sides of the streets and a walking trail. Roads will access the lots from 80th Avenue NW and a continuation of 83rd Drive NW, a dead-end in the Candle Ridge community. The northern border is a forested ravine with Douglas Creek at the bottom.
The applicant’s manager, William Hegger with Stanwood 26, LLC, said he’d talked with adjacent neighbors in Candle Ridge and believed that the proposed development conforms with all codes, traffic and environmental issues.
Elden McCall with Mac Engineering said the creek buffers and proper setbacks were in place, with a 40-foot buffer from the steep slope to the nearest building setback line. Stormwater runoff is to be collected in a detention vault with a controlled release downslope to Douglas Creek, above the high water line with a dissipater to minimize erosion. On top of the vault will be a grassy open space.
In April, Stanwood officials determined Chandler’s Reserve would not harm the environment and set forth several mitigation points regarding traffic on 80th Avenue and easements to protect the wooded ravine and pipeline.
At the Nov. 17 hearing, Stanwood Senior Planner Amy Rusko said that the city agreed on approving the preliminary plat. She noted that a forest practice permit is needed before tree removal and that no trees will be cut within the 118-foot high water mark.
A question remains of how to slow traffic on 80th Avenue. The city is looking into whether to have a four-way stop, small traffic circle or some kind of calming method or if it can fit the intersection without taking from the property on the southeast.
Before Dec. 2, the city engineer will submit a letter regarding improvements to 80th Avenue and the intersection at 284th Street.
The applicant needs to submit a Native Growth Protection Area easement to protect the northern boundary and prevent impacts to the ravine, Douglas Creek and wetlands. The site plan will delineate the steep slope, stream and buffers.
