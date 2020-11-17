The Stanwood Planning Commission last week recommended that two public requests be added to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan docket and to the 2024 Comprehensive Plan work plan.
One request asks the city to amend the municipal code’s livestock definition to allow pet pigs, goats and small animals within the city limits. The other request is to add guidance and policies to address what to do when a proposal isn’t covered by the comp plan or zoning rules.
The docket is a process to put pubic requests before the city for changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning code.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said the docket process starts with a simple review to see if it’s worth a closer look in 2021 to work out the details.
The docket applications go to the council on Dec. 10. If accepted, the commission and city council will further examine the requests in 2021 and the council could amend the comprehensive plan and zoning ordinances.
Animals in town
Josh Larson and Lauren Mitchell each asked the city to look at the municipal code’s livestock definition, particularly pet pigs, goats and small animals within the city limits.
The city code defines pigs and goats as livestock and requires a certain amount of property for them. Larson and Mitchell separately requested that smaller animals like pet pigs and goats that are not raised for meat be categorized differently than large livestock. The two similar applications are being considered as one request.
Commissioner Larry Sather asked what would happen if someone asked for animals other than goats or pigs to be added to this rule.
Love said that the city would look at categories of animals.
“We need to think of a different way to classify them, maybe its size or weight,” Love said. “I think some of these animals that people are looking at as pets are kind of unique, but they weigh about the same as my dog does,” Love said.
During the online meeting, Mitchell introduced Maple, a 10-month-old, 30-pound indoor pig. They live in town on 0.73 acres where Maple is technically their one allowed livestock.
“Why is she equivalent to a buffalo? Because that’s what the city code says,” Mitchell said.
Maple is basically like a dog in their fenced yard, walks on a leash and goes to stores, she said.
When Mitchell got dwarf goats to clear invasive ivy from the ravine in back, a neighbor complained, worried they’d get loose and eat her plants. Later the neighbor tried to retract the complaint, Mitchell said.
One dwarf goat is allowed but they are herd animals, she noted. The 30-pound goats are small; you can pick them up, she said.
Josh Larsen also made a docket request regarding pets. He didn’t realize that pigs weren’t allowed when he recently moved to a 0.27 acre lot in Stanwood.
Larsen has a 7-year-old pet pig that weighs in at 150-200 pounds. “The HAMsome Mr. Herman Peabody” grew up as a pet with Larsen’s son. The pig has his own Facebook page.
Formal policy guidance
Tim Schmitt asked for a goal to be added to the comprehensive plan’s Land Use Element. The goal would support and guide the Community Development Department’s current code interpretation process, which documents why decisions are made. It would provide the opportunity to re-evaluate current practices.
Love summarized Schmitt’s request, which he confirmed.
“He’s looking for more goals and policy guidance for when we do have to make interpretations on projects or to the comp plan,” she said. “Right now we have a process by which we document those decisions and how we come about them.”
The city posts code interpretations on the city website. The process is fairly new, and there’s no guidance in the comp plan as to how to do it. Schmitt’s application asks for more written formal guidance, which Love said was a good idea.
She said they could create a process and policies on how to review inconsistencies between a proposed project, the zoning code and the comp plan.
Sometimes Love has to make a judgment call on proposals when it’s not a listed use or when the comp plan and zoning ordinances are inconsistent.
Having formal policy guidance would make reasons for approval or denial clear. It’s a matter of thinking through what that policy would be and coming up with some good guidance and criteria to use for evaluations, she said.
If the council approves this request for further consideration, it could be folded into work that will soon start to update the 2024 comp plan.
