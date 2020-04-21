On April 9, the city decided to lay off David Hammond, who served as Stanwood’s financial director since January 2017. It’s uncertain when the city will fill the vacancy, City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
“David Hammond’s employment with the City of Stanwood ended on positive terms,” she said.
City staff has been working since last May on a staffing evaluation study with FCS, a consultant services firm. City staff hopes to complete the study by the end of the month. After that they will discuss any new or reclassified positions, while mindful of the economic impacts that COVID-19 has had on city funding, Ferguson said.
Implementing the staffing study will allow for financial flexibility during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We are always monitoring our financial situation and working through scenarios on how the city will be impacted,” she said. “Right now, our financial situation is good as the city has sufficient reserves for a financial chill, but there are too many unknowns right now.”
