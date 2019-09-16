Stanwood planning commissioners met Monday, Sept. 9, to consider six applications that could go on next year’s docket for possible changes to the city’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan. Five are rezones to make overall zoning more consistent and one is to look at quality standards for building materials.
They voted to recommend that all six requests be included on the docket and in the Planning Commission’s 2020 work plan.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said this was an early review to see if the issues merit further review in 2020. She described each request.
Requests
• Stromberg rezone: Owners would like to rezone 10.5 acres at 6721 Pioneer Highway, west of the fairgrounds. It lies in Snohomish County adjacent to city limits. In the county, it’s zoned residential. Since it could someday be incorporated, the city has pre-zoned the property to come in as light industrial. Owners would like it pre-zoned as residential, same as the county zoning.
The property’s use is limited by wetlands, a pond and buffers to Church Creek, making it difficult for industrial development, Love said.
She walked the property with the owners and found it hummocky and carved by wetlands.
• Nord/Beckner rezone: Owners would like to rezone 1.43 acres from light industrial to multifamily residential and build 28 senior housing units. The lot is on 272nd Street NW, between 90th and 92nd avenues, south of the school district bus garage.
Love said that it was an example of what the city has been studying, building multiple unit housing closer to business areas.
Commissioner Sid Roberts said, “Dick Nord has developed senior housing before. This is located where people could walk to downtown stores and restaurants. It’s been on the market for years.”
Commissioner Marcus Metz said that business in Stanwood has been high risk in general in the flood plain and the site had poor visibility.
• 271st Street rezone: The city initiated a rezone of property along the north side of 271st Street between 92nd and 90th avenues. These lots are zoned light industrial but are currently used as commercial businesses: a chiropractic office, bank, hair salon and newspaper office. The city would like to change the zoning to Mainstreet Business II to avoid industrial uses along “Main Street.”
Love said the rezone would make the block more consistent with the rest of 271st Street.
Roberts said that with the small lots, it would be hard for anyone to use a lot as an industrial site.
• Wammack/Sather rezone: Owners would like to add a mixed use overlay to two vacant parcels zoned general commercial to match the surrounding zoning within the Stanwood Village shopping area. One parcel is on 265th Street, south of Haggen Food. The other is just south of Ace Hardware. The mixed-use overlay allows a combination of commercial and residential. The building to the east has businesses on the ground floor and apartments above and another mixed-use building is under construction in the area.
• Wammack/Sibert rezone: Owners would like to add a mixed use overlay to their parcel zoned general business. It’s on the southwest corner of 265th Street and 72nd Avenue. It is surrounded by senior housing, a medical clinic, fast food restaurant and a home. Owner Scott Wammack, who was at the meeting, said the city wouldn’t be losing commercial, but gaining multi-family, combining both worlds.
• Quality standards for development materials: As president of Ridgeland Estates’ homeowners association, Shoaleh Colombi, has had to address the many repairs needed in the development. She asks that the city establish quality standards for materials used in developments. She had said that the fencing and sign were made from low quality materials that didn’t last long. Topsoil was removed during the construction, and now landscaping plants are dying. Community open space was not well thought out, she had said.
Love said the development has parking on one side of the road, which also has fire hydrants that people can’t park near.
The city also is considering zoning-related issues.
• Buildable lands and population growth analysis: In preparation for 2050 growth projections and the buildable lands analysis required by the Growth Management Act, the city will evaluate land capacity, density and housing types.
• Permitted use and procedures: The city will update its code for permitted uses and permitting procedures, so that land uses are consistent with the intent of the zoning districts and the permitting process is efficient while ensuring public participation.
