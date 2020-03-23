Although it's still under construction, the City of Stanwood’s new website is now live and ready for business as the administration takes services online to limit face-to-face encounters.
It has a new, easy-to-remember address: stanwoodwa.org
Stanwood officials hope that the website is easier for the public to use and connect with their city. The website is the place to look as of Thursday for a link to the virtual council meeting.
It’s a complex website that covers a lot of areas. It’s organized with buttons along the left and bottom plus clear drop-down menus from the tabs across the top. Scroll down the page to find a news carousel and calendar of city meetings.
“Services like paying your utility bill or getting a building permit or passport are easy to find by one click,” said City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson. “One of the best parts is the news carousel, where we can feature projects, new programs and issues that the city is addressing at the moment.”
When Ferguson first joined the Stanwood administration, one of her first priorities was to work on the city website to improve public engagement. The old site was hard to administer in the backend of the site and had no user-friendly tools and features.
The calendar is called Discover Stanwood Camano, which isn’t intuitive, but users will learn after clicking. Given that so many events have canceled recently, the website asks people to contact the venue before going.
Administrative staff continues to improve and update the content of the entire site, which is a work in progress, she said.
“We are focused on using the new tools to better connect with residents and community stakeholders to provide useful information and tools that the public comes to a city website for."
