Stanwood is starting work on rerouting Viking Way through the Snohomish PUD storage yard to line up with an entrance to the Towne Center shopping area.
The City Council approved $331,600 for a contract with Perteet Engineering for Phase 2 design work and right-of-way acquisition so the new road will align with a driveway near the QFC fuel pumps and become a four-way intersection on 92nd Avenue.
“This will make 92nd Avenue a much safer street by reducing the amount of competing/conflicting left turns,” Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen wrote in a staff report.
City staff advertised a request for qualifications for engineering services and received two, of which Perteet was the clear winner, city officials said. They did the design and right-of-way work on 90th Avenue (Viking Way Phase 1 project) and have the most knowledge of the site and the potential issues, Hushagen said.
During Phase 1, which rebuilt the road from 88th Avenue NW to the shopping center with PetCo and Grocery Outlet, construction ran into unforeseen soil conditions that caused cost overruns. Perteet has background knowledge of this, and work is considered to be smoother for Phase 2.
Council members and city staff discussed whether the four-way intersection would be stop signs, light signal or roundabout. They also discussed the potential for traffic backing onto Highway 532.
Elements of the project will include details and plans for roadway and intersection improvements, pedestrian amenity improvements, landscaping, public outreach, right-of-way coordination, environmental permitting and documentation, and geotechnical explorations and design.
Council members Sid Roberts and Rob Johnson asked for a traffic engineer to study the situation. Johnson said he feels other recent projects in town have caused traffic issues.
“I want to be proactive about anything we can do at that intersection to promote safe traffic flow,” Johnson said.
“This would be a good time to ask Perteet from a financial standpoint to do it right the first time,” council member Judy Williams said.
New transmission line
The Stanwood City Council is working with Snohomish County PUD to help the utility install an electrical transmission line in 2022.
The PUD is putting in a major transmission line to improve electricity reliability in downtown Stanwood and Camano Island. The new line would use the same stretch of the city's planned Port Susan Trail, which will be a 5-mile loop around lower Stanwood. The two projects will go along Lover’s Lane (276th Street NW) to the north of Heritage Park.
The PUD’s project could prepare the way for that section of the Port Susan Trail and move up the timeline.
The transmission line is planned to then go west through fields by Orchards Nursery before turning south to go along Highway 532 to Camano Island. Poles will vary in height from 80 to 95 feet and will carry high voltage transmissions lines and fiber optic cable. The existing power line on the north side of Lover’s Lane will remain in place.
The PUD plans to install nine poles along Heritage Park. For this to work, the PUD must remove the 60-foot tall poplar trees that serve as a windbreak. The PUD is proposing to replace the 16 trees with 44 street-type trees that won’t grow into the lines. They would be planted in the parking lot, as well.
As the nine poles are placed, the city asks for at least a 55-foot clearance for the park entrance, where the city plans to place an entrance sign as part of the master plan for beautification of the park, said Patricia Love, community development director.
The city has asked the PUD to provide and obtain pedestrian use easements along the entire route of the power line in Stanwood. Love said it was a shared use of the right of way, with a pedestrian trail, trees and power lines.
Other council business
• The council discussed where to eventually hold in-person council meetings. The Stanwood-Camano School Administration building is no longer available. Council members discussed using Port Susan Middle School, Stanwood Middle School and the Floyd Norgaard Center. They said they are inclined to go with Stanwood Middle School when it’s available after September, depending on the status of the pandemic.
• The council took the first look at low interest rate water and sewer improvement bonds, which will be up for approval in a later meeting.
