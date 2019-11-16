Crews were working Saturday near Anacortes to recover crude oil that spilled late Friday night at Shell Puget Sound Refinery.
Suzanne Lagoni, spokeswoman for the refinery, said at noon Saturday that about 20 gallons spilled.
"This is a very small spill," she said. "It ended up being 20 gallons and only 5 got into the water. Crews are cleaning it up right now."
Refinery workers identified crude oil spilling from a barge at the refinery's dock on Fidalgo Bay at 11:30 p.m. Friday and immediately stopped the transfer, the refinery reported Saturday.
The source of the leak was contained, according to the refinery. During the oil transfer, there was a floating containment boom around the barge, and a secondary boom was added for more protection after the spill.
The state Department of Ecology reported in a Tweet at noon Saturday that no wildlife or shorelines were impacted.
The spill occurred during a transfer of 5 million gallons of Alaskan North Slope crude oil, according to Ecology.
The refinery will investigate the cause of the spill, according to an update.
Ecology is responding to a crude oil spill at Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes. Alaskan north slope crude oil was being transferred from a barge to the facility. A containment boom was in place. The volume of the spill is not yet know. We'll report more once on scene.— WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) November 16, 2019
Great work from Federal, State and Local responders. Even though this was a relatively small incident, well-trained personnel deployed swiftly to the scene. It's that heightened posture that helps protect environments of the Pacific Northwest. https://t.co/kIZacCthUc— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 16, 2019
#USCG crew members from Sector Puget Sound Incident Management Division have been mobilized and are en route to the location. https://t.co/GqkN1VX58h— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 16, 2019
