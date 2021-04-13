The state has paused using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while U.S. health officials investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The pause forced the cancellation of this week's vaccine clinic on Camano Island, which was set to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who registered for the April 15 clinic will receive a cancelation email.
“We’re disappointed to cancel this clinic, but it’s just not worth the potential risk to our residents,” said Levon Yengoyan, chief at Camano Island Fire & Rescue, which operates the clinic. “We want to vaccinate as many people as we can — safely.”
Camano clinic officials said they ordered the Moderna vaccine and hope to open the vaccine clinic next week.
There have been no reports of problems connected to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Washington. The state health department said 160,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Washington so far.
In Snohomish County, about 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were scheduled for distribution, all at the vaccination center at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Those appointments were canceled, and the taskforce was identifying options for rescheduling patients, county Emergency Management Director Jason Biermann said.
The concern surrounding the vaccine needs to be evaluated, said Dr. Chris Spitters, the health officer for the Snohomish Health District.
“There is no risk-free pathway in a moment like this,” Dr. Spitters said, adding that vaccination is key to bringing the COVID crisis to an end.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.
“I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority,” FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a news conference. “We expect it to be a matter of days for this pause.”
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.
VACCINE CLINIC UPDATE:— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) April 13, 2021
We are CANCELING our April 15 clinic. We had planned to give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
We've ordered the Moderna vaccine, and hope to receive enough doses to open the clinic again the week of April 19.
More: https://t.co/oSAie9Tp4b pic.twitter.com/7LWrAKcbqY
UPDATE 4/13: Appointments today at Angel Of The Winds Arena cancelled in light of CDC announcement that it is investigating rare type of blood clot reported in 6 instances among woman who received J&J vaccine. If you had an appointment, please check email for update. Thank you.— SnoHD (@SnoHD) April 13, 2021
