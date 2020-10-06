The first Camano Island branch of Coastal Community Bank had four seats and a steering wheel.
Laura Byers and Myra Reinhardt operated out of their cars for the first six months after starting the Coastal branch in August 2004.
“We’d drive to meet clients at their business, a coffee shop, wherever,” said Byers, now chief retail and marketing officer with Coastal.
She recalls that on Day 1, she hopped in her Honda Accord and drove to a new Stanwood business owner who needed a bank’s help to open her doors later that week.
“We met with the client, drove to Everett to complete the paperwork at Coastal’s main branch,” she said. “Then we drove back and were helping her set up her store for her grand opening.”
That community-first spirit is what banking should be about, said Byers, who started as a teller before becoming a branch manager and regional manager.
The focus on helping people is what drew her to Coastal, she said.
“Coastal has always led with people,” said Byers, who lives on Camano. “They’ve built branches around dedicated community bankers.”
It’s how Coastal started in 1996, also with a modest "branch."
After leaving Wells Fargo following its merger with First Interstate Bank, longtime Everett-area banker Lee Pintar started Coastal Community Bank from his home. The bank operated from his kitchen table for about half a year until moving to its headquarters on Colby Avenue in downtown Everett.
Nearly 25 years later, Coastal has more than $1.1 billion in assets and employs 240 people in 15 banking offices throughout the region.
“At a community bank, all the employees talk to customers and help make decisions that impact where they live,” Byers said about a reason for the bank’s success.
That community-first mentality was on display when the bank expanded to Darrington.
Coastal bankers instead set up shop at a folding card table in the hardware store until a permanent storefront could be established.
“It’s about being there for people who need you, who know the community, who live in the community and who care about the community,” Byers said.
The rush in the spring to get federal money from the Paycheck Protection Program is a prime example.
“Everyone was working — the CEO, chairman of the board — everyone was working, every day,” Byers said of the time from April 1 to mid-May when local businesses could apply for forgivable loans. “We were in there on Saturdays and Sundays at night calling clients. We all had calls that brought tears to our eyes. We had people say, after we confirmed the loan, that ‘you just saved my business.’ We had bankers who slept in the office at times. It was a race to get the money before it was gone.”
To date, Coastal has administered 2,880 loans totaling $452 million helping retain an estimated 40,663 workers, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.
“We like to hire people who have a passion about banking and helping the client,” she said. “People who come to work here do it to help people.”
Reinhardt, Coastal’s vice president and community banker in the Stanwood-Camano community, said she appreciates the decision-making authority Coastal branches have, unlike at national banks.
“When you have 1,600 branches with 1,600 managers making decisions, it would get chaotic. So large banks centralize some decision making out of the hands of local people,” Reinhardt said. “They’re not as connected to the local community; they’re not as empowered to make decisions to help people here.”
In addition to its focus on community banking, Coastal is diving into a new realm of digital banking called Banking as a Service (BaaS).
With capital raised from going public in 2018, Coastal started hiring about 30 people to work in the new digital banking division. BaaS, a largely behind-the-scenes service, allows companies to deliver financial services directly to customers through their apps and websites.
Coastal is one of eight banks selected to work with Google to offer BaaS, which will allow Google to introduce digital bank accounts through Google Pay in 2021.
“Banking has evolved so much since the days of us working out of our cars,” Byers said. “What we imagined back then was a great branch that’s connected to the community, and I think we did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.