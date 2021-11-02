The Stanwood City Council on Thursday examined the Planning Commission’s proposed revisions to city code that result in a more cohesive, streamlined permitting process. It’s such an extensive document that the council may continue to review it over three meetings, rather than the usual two readings.
Since January, Community Development Director Patricia Love has led planning commissioners Marcus Metz, Larry Sather, Patrick Hosterman, Cody Davis, Monea Birkhofer, Justin Burns and Eric Warnat through the process of examining city ordinances regarding permits and zoning. They’ve worked to eliminate duplicate information and conflicting codes and to reorganize it so the permitting process flows smoothly.
Love said the commissioners “really debated and worked through tricky issues they had before them.”
The resulting document has everything people need to get a project completed in the city. It says when a permit is required and what kind of permits are available. The steps of the process are clear. It includes procedures after the permit, such as reviews, inspections and certificates of occupancy.
“This is a major cleanup,” council member Sid Roberts said.
Love said that as a major overhaul, they should “monitor it over the next year or so. If there’s something that needs to be tweaked, we need to make those changes.”
The city had received comments that the old matrix chart was hard to read. It was difficult to understand what was allowed in various zones. The commissioners added a list of prohibited uses, including septage treatment plants and the manufacture of explosives or fertilizer.
The commissioners added a statement that defines anything that’s not listed as accepted or prohibited, as an unclassified use. A proposed revision says that when unclassified or conditional uses come before the city — instead of city administration deciding — they go before a public hearing examiner with public comment.
Resident Tim Schmitt said he was concerned that churches were an allowed use within the downtown business district because they take up valuable property while not paying tax.
Council member Timothy Pearce said he was against a change to ban churches from Mainstreet business zones.
Within the past 10 years, the council has made churches a permitted use in every zone. Churches play a role in communities that give more value than just paying property tax, Pearce said. They keep their property clean, they volunteer in food banks and events. Church members take many car trips into downtown, passing businesses, frequenting restaurants and businesses.
“It’s valuable to have churches in town. I’m opposed to moving them out of (business zones), They’re fabulous neighbors,” Pearce said.
Council member Judy Williams noted that churches also offer child care, which is a valuable resource.
The council will continue to examine the long, detailed document before approval. Because of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving, November council meetings will be held online at 7 p.m. on Mondays: Nov. 8 and 22.
Help with utility bills
City Finance Director David Hammond told the council that since the pandemic moratorium on utility bills expired Sept. 30, the phone at City Hall has been ringing.
City utility customers whose bills are are more than 90 days overdue owe about $71,000, and 125 utility customers with bills 60 days past due owe about $45,000.
Council authorized the finance director to approve utility customer payment plans.
On a case-by-case basis, customers are set up on payment plans and directed to more options through the Community Resource Center.
A payment plan will probably not work for someone who’s over six months behind, he said. The city helps as it can, usually those who are less than $600 behind.
“It’s in everyone’s interest, customers and the city’s interest, to get people signed up for a payment arrangement, so they don’t get their service turned off,” Hammond said.
Those who need help can call the city at 360-629-2181. Other help is listed at wa-stanwood.civicplus.com/168/Utility-Billing
