Snow could fall Monday night in the foothills surrounding the Stanwood Camano region as arctic air filters into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected as lows Monday night will dip into the upper 20s, according to the Weather Service office in Seattle.

"Pinpointing exactly where and when those accumulations will occur is extremely difficult due to the hit/miss nature of the showers," according to the Weather Service. "However, the best odds will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning across the north Interior (Island, Skagit, Snohomish, southern Whatcom, northern King, northern Jefferson, and northern Clallam counties) where precipitation may be enhanced by convergence at times, leading to temporarily lowered snow levels and very isolated accumulations of 1-3 inches."

Snow levels could drop to 500 feet, weather officials said. Between Sunday and Tuesday, Stevens Pass could accumulate 8 to 12 inches, according to Weather Service forecasters.

While widespread lowland snow is unlikely, polar air will slide into the Pacific Northwest creating a sunny and frigid stretch from Wednesday to Saturday.

"The next chance for precipitation looks to hold off until late Saturday or Sunday and even that is unclear at this time," according to the Weather Service forecast on Sunday. "With cold air in place, cannot rule out precipitation starting as snow or a rain/snow mix in the lowlands then turning to rain as snow levels rise with an incoming system." 

