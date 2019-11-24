Snow could fall Monday night in the foothills surrounding the Stanwood Camano region as arctic air filters into the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Little to no snow accumulation is expected as lows Monday night will dip into the upper 20s, according to the Weather Service office in Seattle.
"Pinpointing exactly where and when those accumulations will occur is extremely difficult due to the hit/miss nature of the showers," according to the Weather Service. "However, the best odds will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning across the north Interior (Island, Skagit, Snohomish, southern Whatcom, northern King, northern Jefferson, and northern Clallam counties) where precipitation may be enhanced by convergence at times, leading to temporarily lowered snow levels and very isolated accumulations of 1-3 inches."
Snow levels could drop to 500 feet, weather officials said. Between Sunday and Tuesday, Stevens Pass could accumulate 8 to 12 inches, according to Weather Service forecasters.
While widespread lowland snow is unlikely, polar air will slide into the Pacific Northwest creating a sunny and frigid stretch from Wednesday to Saturday.
"The next chance for precipitation looks to hold off until late Saturday or Sunday and even that is unclear at this time," according to the Weather Service forecast on Sunday. "With cold air in place, cannot rule out precipitation starting as snow or a rain/snow mix in the lowlands then turning to rain as snow levels rise with an incoming system."
Snow & wintry precipitation for Mountains & Cascade passes thru early WED, heaviest expected tonite thru late MON morn. Snow levels around 2500 ft tonite to 500 ft by MON nite. Check WX forecasts https://t.co/5dzVRbXEKk & pass conditions https://t.co/X08tRE6U69 b4 u go! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/pVmdOGcZwN— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019
Precipitation has transitioned to snow at Snoqualmie Pass with convergence zone activity over eastern King County! Check the latest pass conditions here: https://t.co/rpYJnNgR7J #WAwx pic.twitter.com/NcqyLKn150— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019
Rain showers for Monday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Monday night thru Tuesday could see rain & snow showers, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows Monday night in the upper 20s & 30s, with highs on Tuesday in the low to mid 40s. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/sTv80uRw1W— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019
Snowing at Stevens Pass this evening with the convergence zone activity located across eastern portions of Snohomish and King Counties. Use caution if you are traveling over the higher passes! Check the latest @wsdot conditions: https://t.co/X7YkDDDtBH #WAwx pic.twitter.com/x6hAA3Oi0r— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 25, 2019
