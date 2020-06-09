With traditional pomp and circumstance not possible this year, the Stanwood-Camano community found a mix of other ways to honor the Class of 2020.
Instead of packing the stadium with graduates and their families during a pandemic, the Stanwood-Camano School District shifted to a virtual ceremony. Parents have organized socially distant celebrations at a drive-in movie theater and a car parade. And some businesses have stepped in with cheerful displays to honor local graduates.
Graduation events kicked off last week with “Diploma Days” on June 2-3 at Utsalady Elementary School, a school on Island County, which is in Phase 2 and can allow such events. One at a time, Stanwood High seniors were allowed inside for a family photo and then they were filmed walking across the stage in the gym to pick up a diploma cover. The video of the 300 graduates will be made available on the school website and on YouTube at 7 p.m. Friday.
About 50 Lincoln Hill High graduates will come to Utsalady Elementary for a similar event June 16 that will be edited into a graduation video that will be available June 17, Principal Ryan Ovenell said.
“It’s just nice to see everybody one last time and say goodbye to teachers,” Stanwood High senior class president Matthew Lewman said of the Diploma Days event. “It was nice to actually wear a cap and gown.”
Lewman also was filmed giving one of 13 speeches that will appear in the graduation video.
“It’s a bummer missing out on all the traditional school events, but it can be a good thing because it teaches how quickly things change in life,” said Lewman, who plans on enlisting in the U.S. Navy. “It’s about realizing how much you should appreciate the moment. I was enjoying school, enjoying seeing my friends. And then all of a sudden, it stopped. We should appreciate the moment more.”
Stanwood-Camano schools closed March 11. Seniors briefly returned May 13 to pick up their caps and gowns, a yard sign, sunglasses, a wristband, a senior cup, a graduation necklace, a pinwheel, bubbles and more in a festive drive-thru. The valedictorians and salutatorian — who also have speeches in the graduation video — picked up their plaques and medallions, as well.
Earning the title of valedictorian this year are Khyla Boyer, Lauren Brager, Glory Brooks, Celia Hand, Lindsey Hendrickson, Nicholas Johnson, Preston Pierce and Bethany Vansant. The salutatorian honor goes to Lily Cunningham. Valedictorians have earned 4.0 grade point averages throughout their high school careers, meaning each student received an A in every class. A salutatorian is a student who receives just one A- during the four years of high school.
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools across the country, cancelling sports and large group gatherings, including graduations. Now, the graduates are thrust into an extremely uncertain future.
“I know everyone is experiencing this uncertainty, but for me, I knew exactly what I wanted to do: Participate in as many things as possible at school in my senior year,” senior class vice president Paige Tift said. “But now we just need to focus on the positive things that are coming our direction.”
Tift said the Diploma Days was enjoyable, but it doesn’t replicate a traditional graduation.
“It was nice getting to see a few teachers, but it was definitely a little heartbreaking,” said Tift, who plans to study biology at Boise State University. “I remember my sister’s graduation and her getting to walk across that stage on our field and getting to say goodbye to all of the teachers. The (school) staff did great under the circumstances. It’s just bittersweet.”
Like many seniors, she plans to don her cap and gown at home on Friday and watch the graduation video with family.
“Thank you to all the parents and school staff for putting all these events together,” Tift said. “We students recognize all the hard work to give us as much as they could.”
The city of Stanwood also declared June the Class of 2020 Month, urging people to wear blue on Thursdays to support Lincoln Hill High graduates and red and white on Fridays to support Stanwood High grads.
Parents of the graduates also have organized a few events to honor the seniors.
On Wednesday, seniors and their families are invited to Senior Memory Night at the Blue Fox Drive-in Oak Harbor. About 160 parents submitted a handful of photos that were edited into an hourlong video to watch at a safe distance from inside their car.
“It’s easy to sit back and say 2020 has basically been canceled, but we thought we had to do something for our kids,” said Ted McCamment, one of the event organizers. “We’ve watched our seniors shed tears, missing out on things like prom. I look back and I remember prom graduation and all these cool things. We had to keep that tradition going. We can't let COVID completely shut us down. There are safe ways to recognize the last 13 years of their lives.”
The parents are also organizing a car parade Friday afternoon through downtown Stanwood.
Haggen Food & Pharmacy in Stanwood organized an in-store display honoring their 14 employees who are graduating, but it quickly grew to feature more than 40 seniors, assistant manager Sarah Brannon said.
“We just felt we needed to do something,” Brannon said. “We asked the community to send in photos and it took off. It’s become a huge attraction now, some came through with tears in their eyes. We’re definitely getting a lot of people stopping to read about the kids.”
The growing display features photos and information about graduates. Brannon said the store is still accepting photos and info, and they will keep the display up through June.
On Camano Island, Envirotek Septic Solutions has been steadily adding to a row of posters facing East Camano Drive that each feature a graduate.
“I started this because one of our staff members has a graduating senior,” said Jen Chapin of Envirotek. “Then I realized there are more families that must feel the same. I put on Facebook, word of mouth and a sign out in front of the shop to let people know to send in pics of their seniors. There was a wonderful response.”
It’s a noisy response, though.
“There has been a lot of honking,” said Chapin, referencing a banner urging passersby to honk in support of the grads. “It also makes us smile each time because we can hear them when we celebrate as well.”
Lewman, the senior class president, said the students have felt the community’s support.
“We want to thank the community and the parents,” he said. “It's nice to know we’re not forgotten.”
