For the second year in a row, Stanwood-Camano residents smashed giving records during the annual 24-hour SC Give event.
So far, the foundation collected more than $101,100 from about 800 donations made to 23 local organizations participating through SCgive.org, besting this year’s goal of $95,000.
"It was a hefty goal, and we were a little worried," said Natalie Hagglund, project manager for Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, which organizes the event. "But the community completely blew it out of the water."
The day of giving, which was Nov. 30 this year, saw high community engagement, she said.
"We've tried different things since starting in 2015, really honing in on what people want to engage in," Hagglund said. "We've found that people like the convenience of online and giving in the morning, day or evening, whenever is easiest for them."
The event moved to an online format in 2019, a step that proved extra helpful as many initiatives have transitioned online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prizes offered throughout the day, such as where donors can earn matching dollars for specific organizations, were popular again this year, she said.
Donations were still coming in as of Friday, Hagglund said.
"At a time when people might be struggling themselves, people have been really generous," she said. "It shows just how dedicated people are to really helping out in their own community."
About half the participating organizations met or beat their fundraising goal, including 10 that raised more than ever before.
"A lot of these organizations haven't had the opportunity to fund-raise during the pandemic," Hagglund said. "So this is a shot in the arm."
For the second year in a row, the leader in receiving donations is the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, collecting $11,830 — nearly $6,000 above its goal — to get meals to hungry children.
Hope Unlimited's effort to fund Northwest Incident Support received nearly double its goal of $2,200. The effort will help pay for Support 99, an emergency support apparatus for the Stanwood-Camano community. Support 99 "allows us to provide rehabilitation for first responders at extended scenes, as well as provide shelter and comfort for community members," according to Hope Unlimited.
The Stanwood-Camano branch of the American Association of University Women raised nearly $6,000 to help send local girls to science and technology camp. The goal was $2,200.
The Camano Animal Shelter Association collected nearly $11,000, surpassing its $6,500 goal, to cover costs to spay or neuter pets.
"A lot of these projects make such a big difference in our community," Hagglund added. "And these funds are earmarked for these specific projects and don't take away from the other things these groups do."
See SCGive.org to see the Giving Tuesday tallies for each local organization and to learn more about the groups' efforts.
SCgive.org donations, by year
- 2015: $40,000
- 2016: $45,849
- 2017: $48,970
- 2018: $46,205
- 2019: $59,435
- 2020: $88,890
- 2021: $100,735
