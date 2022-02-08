Mackenzie Hedgcoth smiled wide, watching colorful car after car drive by as passengers shouted birthday wishes.
The 3-year-old and her family were grinning from ear to ear, celebrating not only the girl's birthday but also good news in her battle against the cancer that's upended their lives.
Dozens of cars assembled Saturday to heap well wishes on Mackenzie by honking their horns, cheering and displaying banners, stickers and other decorations. In all, the caravan had about 50 people and a few fire trucks driving up and down the street in front of the family’s Stanwood home.
Jenny Anderson and Sadie Clem, dressed as Anna and Elsa from the movie “Frozen,” also put on a show where they sang the songs, “For The First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” The crowd then gathered in a circle to sing and pray for Makenzie's health.
She has been battling neuroblastoma since she was 19 months old.
“My pastor from Camano Chapel, Mich Michl, saw (a Facebook) post about Mackenzie’s birthday and the fact that she would spend her third birthday in the hospital,” said Judi Seegert, family friend and event organizer. “It just grabbed Mich’s heart, and he said, ‘I think this girl deserves a birthday to remember.’”
Community members left balloons, signs and cards outside the family’s yard throughout the day.
“Knowing our community and knowing how people have been praying for this little girl and this family since the diagnosis, we just knew that there would be a great outpouring,” Seegert said.
The celebration follows a year-and-a-half-long turbulent journey for the family. Mackenzie was diagnosed with a high-risk neuroblastoma in August 2020 after her mother, Rachel Warlick, found a lump while rubbing her toddler’s stomach. She took her daughter to the doctor’s office and was then advised to go to Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Doctors found tumors in Mackenzie’s stomach, kidneys, liver, spine, skull, jaw and lymph nodes. There was also one hanging from her heart.
Warlick and Warlick's mother were listed as Mackenzie’s caregivers. COVID-19 restrictions meant they were the only ones who could enter the hospital. As a result, the family is often split.
“I think you’re allowed three people now but only two people in the room at a time, so it’s continued to be just me and my Mom,” Warlick said. “Because Madalynn (Mackenzie’s older sister) is not allowed to come, so someone has to stay with her.”
Warlick and her mother used to stay at the Ronald McDonald house near Seattle Children's Hospital, but have since moved to a transplant apartment, a private place where they can stay during Mackenzie’s immunotherapy.
Warlick said it’s been nice because it allows Mackenzie’s family, including Madalynn and her father, to stay, as well.
Mackenzie has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy and a radioactive treatment for pinpointing small tumors. She has also had a 10-hour abdominal surgery and stem cell transplants.
“The cancer continued to spread, so it was looking a little bleak,” Warlick said. “So she switched over to a chemo-immunotherapy treatment, and we just finished the eighth round of that on Thursday, and her cancer has been reacting to that. It has gone down half of what it was before.”
Warlick said they will get more scans on Feb. 22 that will tell them whether Mackenzie is ready to move to the radiation part of her treatment.
“It’s scary but then also good because we’re finally seeing some reaction to the cancer, but it’s been hard," Warlick said. "It’s hard to be away from home, but we’re chugging along, and we have lots of support from the community and from our family.”
