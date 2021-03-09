The community will have a handful of opportunities to help shape the school superintendent search starting this week.
“This is an opportunity for anyone, whether you have children in the School District or not, to let our search committee know what the community is looking for in our next superintendent,” Stanwood-Camano School Board president Natalie Hagglund said.
The first opportunity of the search process is a general survey to inform the district about what residents would like to see in the next leader of the Stanwood-Camano School District. Survey results will be presented to the School Board.
The 10-question survey is available online now through April 24 in English at surveymonkey.com/r/stanwoodcamano and Spanish at surveymonkey.com/r/stanwoodcamanospanish. A paper copy of the survey is available at the district office.
The second opportunity for public input comes in two virtual community forums on Thursday, March 11 — one at noon and another at 6 p.m. — facilitated by Northwest Leadership Associates, the search firm hired to help the district find superintendent candidates.
“The survey and the forums will ask about the strengths and challenges of the School District,” Hagglund said. “They will also ask what professional qualifications and personal qualities they’re looking for in a superintendent.”
The forums will be held on Zoom. The link to the noon forum is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82221251384 and the link to the 6 p.m. forum is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87079009157.
“I think that certain themes will emerge,” Hagglund said. “We work on behalf of the community, so we want to see what the themes are and we don’t know until we ask. … If you can’t attend the forums, filling out the survey will have the same effect.”
The tentative search schedule plans to use the survey and focus group input to shape a nationwide candidate recruitment effort. By early May, the School Board and Northwest Leadership hope to have candidates for preliminary interviews before winnowing the list to about three finalists.
The finalists would then visit for interviews, community meetings and site tours. The School Board would then pick a superintendent, who would start July 1.
Superintendent Jean Shumate announced in January she will retire June 30, ending a 20-year run as head of Stanwood-Camano schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.