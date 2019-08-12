Art By the Bay brought the community together with art in downtown Stanwood last weekend. Fairgoers got to chat with the artists and buy their art to take home. Community members joined in to make art, working with Stanwood Camano Art Guild members, as shown here with Dotti Burton, pictured center. The resulting nine community art pieces will be sold during a silent auction in September at the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano.
The Small Craft Advisory show brought old friends back together along with newcomers to show off highly skilled crafts at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center last weekend. Some of the artists were onboard back in the 1990s when the arts movements bloomed in the Stanwood Camano area during the era when Jack Gunter and Karla Matzke ran the History of the World Gallery and Sal Hutson ran Souvenirs of the Soul in downtown Stanwood.
National Night Out brought neighbors together Tuesday, Aug. 6, on Stanwood and Camano Island to learn about local agencies and build strong police-community partnerships.
Dean Speerbrecher, Camano Island Fire & Rescue’s new community resource paramedic, demonstrates how to stop bleeding in an open wound. He will soon offer free, one hour classes on basic first aid measures people can take in an emergency until help arrives.
Daniel Menzer, Isaac Randall and Thompson Green represented Camano Boy Scout Troop 46.
