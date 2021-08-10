David Wylie Pinkham, former publisher of the Stanwood Camano News, died early Friday, July 30, with his wife Pam Pinkham and son, Mike Pinkham, by his side. He was 74.
“My father was a role model and inspiration for me, in terms of how to be a caring father, an engaged citizen of one's community, a diplomatic communicator, a kind and generous person, and an independent and objective thinker," Mike Pinkham said. "He inspired in me a sense of curiosity, thoughtfulness and a love of learning.”
“He cared deeply about civic issues that affected people’s lives,” Pam Pinkham said.
He attended Garfield High School in Seattle from 1960-64 where he made lifelong friends with people from all backgrounds.
“He fought racism however he could,” she said. “Dave was a big proponent of diversity. That goes hand in hand in fighting racism and prejudice.”
Dave Pinkham didn’t plan to go into the newspaper business. He was a history major at Whitman College in Walla Walla. When he took a semester in an exchange at Howard University, he was one of the few White students on the predominantly African American campus. This raised his awareness even more to racism in society.
At Columbia University, his roommate influenced him to change his life’s course.
“I tagged along on some of his part-time journalism jobs. Journalism turned out to be a better fit. I loved the hands-on, real-life aspects of journalism,” Dave Pinkham said in a trade publication in October 2006 when he became board president of Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.
“The No. 1 job we have in the press is to present factual news and information, to tell people and let them make up their own minds. Secondarily, we have the opinion page, and it does come second — that’s why it’s not on the front page. We exercise our rights to express opinions, and we need to make sure readers understand the difference,” he told the WNPA.
Pinkham worked in Oak Harbor at Whidbey News-Times from 1976-1985 — first as a reporter, then as an editor.
While reporting on Island County, Dave Pinkham became interested in Camano Island. He kept his eye on the Stanwood Camano News and told the publisher that he wanted to buy the newspaper someday.
“Dave always wanted to be the publisher of a community newspaper,” his wife said.
In 1985, Dave and Pam Pinkham bought the Stanwood Camano News from Cliff and Shirley Danielson who had owned the paper since 1962 and published the paper 27 years, the longest of any publisher in the paper’s history. Dave Pinkham was publisher for the next 24 years.
Each weekly issue typically had three full-color sections printed in-house. In 2006, the paper employed a staff of about 37.
Pam Pinkham described the Stanwood Camano News team as a big family. There was always food going on at the office.
“Everybody worked, but it was a homey atmosphere,” she said.
She emphasized the importance of the small-town newspaper.
“That’s the glue that keeps the community going. It’s like their weekly newsletter with everything going on,” she said.
When Dave Pinkham acquired his community newspaper dream, it came with dedicated employees.
John Dean said he was fortunate to work during "Stanwood’s Golden Age of Journalism" under both Cliff Danielson and Dave Pinkham. Dean started as a sports reporter and worked his way up to managing editor. He later left the paper to become an Island County commissioner.
“I was there from day one when (Dave Pinkham) bought the paper. He made a really good environment to work in. He said as long as we had a quality newspaper and got it out in time, he didn’t micromanage. He let us do our jobs and was very kind when we made mistakes.
He was one of the best bosses I’ve ever had. I think all of the employees feel the same.
Dean considers Dave Pinkham as one of those really great characters in Stanwood’s history.
“Dave had true integrity, he was kind, he was intelligent but never overbearing or full of himself. … He gently debated rather than argued in anger. He was civil and often couldn’t understand how offtrack and divisive our country was becoming.”
For 40 years, Ruth Hoy has been putting the Stanwood Telegraphics phonebook together, which came with the sale of the newspaper. She found Dave Pinkham to be a kind boss and a gentleman.
“He always had a way of making you feel like you were doing a great job and that he really appreciated what you did for the company,” she said.
Many times, Hoy thought she would have to quit, but Pinkham made accommodations. He let her take the time she needed to take care of her dying mother. While she homeschooled her children, he let her work three days at home and two in the office and at times bring kids to work. When her husband was working afar, Hoy was able to go along and keep working.
“He gave me a computer and paid for my cell phone, so I could work remotely,” she said.
Colleen Pearson worked 33 years at the newspaper in graphics and production departments.
“He cared about his employees and their families,” she said. “Dave, in a way, was a father figure to me when my dad passed away. He was a great man. I miss him terribly.”
When Dave Pinkham interviewed Jenny Baehm for an office position, he told her, “I’d like to hire you, but you don’t know how to type,” she said. “But I had an ace in the hole.”
She had catered for a party at his house.
She promised him an apple pie if he hired her. Baehm was hired her and soon learned how to type triplicate forms on an old typewriter. She retired this June from the advertising department.
Dave Pinkham retired in 2009, turning over the paper’s management to the Skagit Valley Herald and selling it to the Herald's owners in 2015.
“He did not want to retire at that time but had to for health reasons. He loved the people at the office, he loved being engaged in the community — it’s what he wanted to do,” Pam Pinkham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.