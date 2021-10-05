Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Stanwood and Camano are poised to remain in Congressional District 2 and retain the same representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, based on draft redistricting maps released Sept. 28.
However, the four drafts presented by the Washington State Redistricting Commission propose changes to district borders that would affect who represents other parts of Snohomish, Island and Skagit counties in Washington, D.C.
Maps from both Democratic members of the commission — April Sims and Brady Piñero Walkinshaw — place all of Skagit County in Congressional District 2, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen. Currently, District 2 covers all of Island and San Juan counties as well as western portions of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. Both maps from Sims and Piñero Walkinshaw then propose separating District 1 and 2 roughly along Highway 9 in Snohomish County.
A map from Republican Commissioner Joe Fain includes an expansion of District 8 into the county from the east. In his proposal, District 2 would include everything roughly west of Birdsview — an area between Sedro-Woolley and Concrete — in Skagit County and west of Highway 9 in Snohomish County.
The draft map from Republican Paul Graves largely sticks to the status quo, but uses Interstate 5 as the dividing line between District 1 and District 2.
The commission is made up of five members — two each selected by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature and one nonvoting, nonpartisan member. Only the partisan members submit draft maps.
The panel will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed legislative maps at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. A similar statewide outreach on the congressional maps is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The commissioners will continue to negotiate, with the goal of creating a redistricting plan that can get majority commission support by Nov. 15.
Additionally, comments on the proposed maps can be submitted in any language via the “How to Participate” page on the commission’s website at redistricting.wa.gov.
Redistricting occurs once every 10 years to account for changing populations. It comes on the heels of the U.S. census.
