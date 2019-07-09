Congressman Rick Larsen joined Stanwood Camano school administrators on Wednesday, July 3, in touring the Stanwood High School construction site and the adjoining alternative learning center and maintenance/transportation facility.
Larsen is an Arlington native and has served as the District 2 congressional representative since 2000.
Officials on tour circled concrete edifices and skirted construction equipment to look at foundations and rebar where classrooms and offices will soon be constructed.
Larsen, concerned about student safety and gun violence, said it’s necessary to invest in secure school designs, as Stanwood is doing.
Larsen said he cosponsored a bill for school safety grants that passed last year to help fund school safety projects.
The old Stanwood High School is built on what was once a popular open classroom model. Nearly every classroom has an exterior door.
In the new high school, all exterior doors will have access controls, said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District.
The three construction projects are on schedule: Stanwood High School, Church Creek Campus and the Maintenance and Technology building.
The main high school building near the corner of Highway 532 and 72nd Avenue NW is 20% complete, Jamieson said.
The first structural steel has just been installed — an important milestone, she said. Essentially the steel holds the entire building together.
The high school is designed to house 1,200 students. The campus includes Career and Technical Education shops and classrooms, greenhouses, new sports field surfacing and lighting, an athletics wing and a 610-seat theater.
The foundation has just been poured at the Church Creek Campus — the new home for alternative programs at Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School, the homeschool support program. It’s slated to open in 13 months, September 2020.
Across the street, the stadium sod has been removed in preparation for artificial turf, and the fieldhouse remodel is well underway and on track to be ready in time for fall sports.
The entire effort — which also includes a new maintenance center, practice fields, parking lots and tearing down the old school — is part of the $147.5 million project approved by voters in 2017.
Students are scheduled to move into the new high school in January 2021.
