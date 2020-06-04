The signs read “Black Lives Matter,” “End Police Brutality and Racism,” “Moms for Racial Justice” and “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” as 30 peaceful protesters gathered in Stanwood midday Wednesday, June 3.
Young people organized the demonstration at the corner of Highway 532 and 92nd Avenue. Others joined them: couples, grandmothers and grandfathers, fathers and mothers, some with children.
Cars honked to show support as drivers and protesters waved and flashed peace symbols to each other. One driver yelled, “You need to graduate from the '60s,” and another yelled, “I’m glad you’re doing this!”
“You have a voice, so why not use it,” said organizer Mercedes Gonzales, who will be a high school senior next year. She led call and response chants of “What do we want? — Justice! When do we want it — Now!”
Gonzales said that she’s been hassled a few times for speaking Spanish. On Facebook, she said she’s been told to get out of this town. She said that people should see beyond her skin color to the person she on the inside.
Alejandra Flatto will be going into the eighth grade at Stanwood Middle School. She said that while most people are friendly, she’s experienced a few incidents where her peers made rude comments to her because of her skin color.
“We’re trying to make a difference by making people aware that there’s a problem,” Flatto said.
Several people from the local Social Justice book group joined the younger protesters’ demonstration, including Katie Farrey, who pointed out that the kids were leading the protest and taking charge.
“It’s great; they’re our future. We’re thankful we can support the kids,” she said.
Farrey and Julie Campbell started the book group to explore race issues a year ago and have about 40 people on the contact list. Although the group can’t meet in person, members continue to read from the book list and discuss issues via email and online meetings.
“It’s been heartwarming to see this support in this little town,” Farrey said.
“We understand a lot more than we did and we realize how much we still don’t know.”
She said that she learned about white privilege, that she had taken many things for granted where people of color might have a different experience.
“Just by being white, I’m not followed in the store, I’m not pulled over in the car, I don’t have to be afraid to talk to the police,” she said. “We all need to learn a lot more about our white privilege.”
Dan Lewinski said that the book group has led him to a lot of reflection. He recently read an article that said to “remember the names.” It listed numerous names of black people who were killed. It helps to personalize what’s going on, he said.
He cited a few recent cases:
- Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Kentucky, was asleep in her home when police entered with a no-knock warrant and shot her eight times in March.
- Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in February in Glenn County, Georgia, when two white men in a pickup pursued then shot him.
- Tatiana Jefferson was standing at a window when police shot her in October at home in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I’m here because I’m an old white geezer and I think it’s important that we all join together in a common cause to stand up against this injustice,” Lewinski said. “I’m optimistic there’s an opening in what’s going on for change at all levels.”
Gary Kanter came with his wife, Mary.
“I’ve been at this for 50 years, starting with the Vietnam war movement. I’m glad to be outnumbered by young people,” he said.
Sydney Burdick of Stanwood held a sign that read Filipinos for Black Lives. She came to be good allies and keep up the message that justice is for everyone.
Her cousin, Vincent Grayson of Camano Island said that people have been wonderful since he moved here. His sign read, “Change is Inevitable.”
Le’Tia Swinton grew up black in predominantly white Stanwood. She said she was bullied all the time for how she dressed, how her hair looked. She had limited friends.
“Seeing all these people here gives me hope that maybe this town isn’t so bad after all,” she said as she waved back to the drivers passing by.
Wearing a big grin, Grayson said, “Change is coming and it’s beautiful to see the world connected for something."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.