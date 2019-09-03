CI Admin Groundbreak

Past and present Island County commissioners joined forces Aug. 2 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Camano Island Administration building. Commissioners digging in are, from left, Rick Hannold, Tom Shaughnessy, Jill Johnson, Janet St. Clair, Helen Price Johnson, John Dean and Dwain Colby.

“Building For The Future” was the theme Friday, Aug. 2, when Island County celebrated the groundbreaking for the new Camano Island Administration Building at the old Camano Annex site. Around 150 people showed up on a sunny day in anticipation of the new facility. Local children participated in the ceremony for the building that will serve their generation as they become adults in this community.

Past and present Island County commissioners joined forces with local children Aug. 2 to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Camano Island Administration building. 

Island County Facilities Director Larry Van Horn said it will cover the immediate needs for a better customer service platform now and also for the future. The design intent is a minimum of 50 years. Van Horn also said that long term needs are hard to predict but typically include a couple of remodels in a half century.

Van Horn emceed the event, which included former Island County commissioners Dwain Colby, Tom Shaughnessy, John Dean and Rick Hannold and present commissioners Janet St. Clair, Jill Johnson and Helen Price Johnson. 

Commissioner Janet St. Clair, representing Camano in District 3, recognized the generosity of local artist Jack Archibald, who will create a stained glass feature for the large window above the community room. His works are featured on buildings throughout the Stanwood and Camano community. 

With tax, the new facility will cost about $6 million. It was designed by SHKS Architects and is being built by Faber Construction Corp.

Van Horn and others are poring over submittal packages with construction details to make sure materials the contractors propose to buy and install meet specs. The construction trailer is on site, and power is going in. Temporary parking is being constructed for people using the old Annex building.

The final permit from the Department of Ecology is expected to come through around Sept. 13, “then we’re clear to really get to it in a big way,” Van Horn said of the coming construction.

