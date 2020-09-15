A new jewel was recently installed in the nearly completed Camano Island Administration Building.
Camano Island artist Jack Archibald helped place his 5-by-22-foot stained glass art panel “Convergence” on the north side of the new building.
The colorful stained glassed art uses convergent lines and circles, which complements the building’s modern design inside and out: vertical red cedar plank siding outside and exposed wood beams inside. Outside, the glass changes mood as the sunlight shifts above. Inside, colors pop when the sun shines through.
“I like the building; it’s sort of modern — the glass is modern — I like that convergence,” Archibald said.
In the planning stages, Archibald had known there was no budget for a glass mural in the public building’s budget, so he proposed to build it for free. Artist Trust awarded him with a $1,500 Gap Grant, which covered most of the materials, so Archibald’s donation was his many hours of labor.
Archibald and SHKS Architects worked to incorporate his design into the plans. The architects designed the window space to make installation easy. Archibald waited until the space was built then he measured it onsite and built the glass precisely. Then Archibald and Larry Bach fitted the large horizontal stained glass panel into the building.
“Two old geezers up on the high lift — it’s kind of fun,” Archibald said.
He said his goal was to add art to a public space “to inspire a vision of possibilities in ourselves and our children.”
“I think the entire county will be thrilled with it and grateful for Jack’s contribution,” said Island County Facilities Director Larry Van Horn. “It looks stunning from both the inside and the outside, we couldn’t be happier.”
The art installation comes as construction is wrapping up on the $5.6 million project. Plus, the project is on time and on budget, Van Horn said. Phase 1 started last fall and is nearing completion a couple weeks early after COVID-19 measures initially set it back. Furniture will be installed the week of Oct. 12. Moving day has been scheduled for Oct. 23. Offices will move in over the weekend, so there's no interruption in county services.
“There are hundreds of details to be finished between now and the 23rd of October, but we’re pretty firm that we’ll be ready,” Van Horn said.
In Phase 2, the crew will demolish the old annex building and build a secure sheriff parking area. The target date is Nov. 19 for the Sheriff's Office to move into its new building. Then all the departments will move into the same modern, artistic building.
