coronavirus graphic

A graphic representing the coronavirus (COVID-19) made available through the CDC’s Public Health Image Library.

 Courtesy Central District Health

Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the  Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.

Friday, March 13

  • 568 confirmed cases statewide with 37 deaths
  • 133 cases in Snohomish County with four deaths. There are six cases listed as probable, 25 are hospitalized and 34 have recovered, according to the Snohomish Health District.
  • 11 cases in connection to Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood, including one death
  • 3 cases in Island County

Health resources

Tips to stay healthy

  • Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
  • Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. 
  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Connect with us

Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com and follow him on Twitter @Evan_SCN for updates throughout the week and on Instagram @evancaldwell.scn for more photos.

More from this section

Load comments