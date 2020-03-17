Here are the latest updates in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the Stanwood-Camano area, Snohomish County and Washington.
Tuesday, March 17
- At least 1,012 confirmed cases statewide with 52 deaths
- 266 cases in Snohomish County with five deaths, including a Marysville woman in her 40s with underlying health issues that died at a local hospital on March 16. In the county, there are 21 cases listed as probable, 49 are hospitalized and 88 have recovered.
- 8 cases confirmed in connection to the Josephine Caring Community facility in Stanwood, including one death. The Snohomish Health District is reporting 13, but that number likely includes pending tests, said Terry Robertson, CEO of Josephine. Of the nursing home residents tested, six tests were positive. At the Suites Assisted Living at Josephine, two residents tested positive for the virus and are isolated in their apartments. Both are doing well, Robertson said. The facility, which is on lockdown and screens employees upon entry, have had three positive test results for staff members, but it is unknown if they contracted the virus at Josephine or elsewhere. Staff are isolated at home and can not return to work for 14 days.
- 14 cases in Island County
- 9 cases in Skagit County
Business, donation resources
- The city of Stanwood has compiled some information for local business owners online. It includes tips, ideas and resources to consider during the pandemic. See the information here.
- The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce launched a new website to assist with finding resources, updated business hours, volunteer opportunities, grocery/food assistance, and other helpful links.
- The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce wants Stanwood-Camano businesses to fill out this form to help them target services during the pandemic. Take the survey here.
- Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund. The organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations. Donations can also be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Health resources
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Washington State Department of Health
- Snohomish Health District
- Island County Public Health
Tips to stay healthy
- Stay home if you have mild symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others if you have symptoms, and save emergency room visits for emergencies.
- Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Questions? Call the statewide coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Connect with us
You can send news tips related to COVID-19 to newsroom@scnews.com
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.