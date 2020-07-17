Mark Holzknecht, 56, Camano Island died July 4 from gunshot wound of the abdomen, Skagit County chief deputy coroner Deborah D. Hollis confirmed July 15.
The manner of the death was ruled an accident, Hollis said. Holzknecht died at Skagit Valley Hospital after sustaining the wound in the woods south of Hamilton.
Holzknecht was with 10 people from five separate families who had been shooting in an area about 17 miles up Finney-Cumberland Road, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office. The group reported that while cleaning up, a firearm was accidentally discharged.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said a 50-year-old man who was close friends with Holzknecht was holding an AK-47-type rifle that accidentally discharged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.