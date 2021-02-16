City officials are taking a deeper look and raising more questions about the future of Stanwood City Hall after Thursday's City Council meeting.
It's part of the council's renewed effort to take a fresh look at the plan to build a $13.4 million civic center on Stanwood’s gateway on the hill — a plan that was studied in 2014 and then began in earnest in 2017 under Mayor Leonard Kelley, City Administrator Deborah Knight, Planner Ryan Larsen and a shifting slate of council members.
The city bought 1.25 acres on 72nd Avenue, south of Church Creek Park for the project.
A year ago, the plan was in the design phase, and officials were thinking about asking voters to approve bonds. The COVID-19 pandemic put that plan on pause.
At Mayor Elizabeth Callaghan’s behest, council members now are considering options that include keeping City Hall where it is, in the 1936 art deco stucco landmark on 270th Street in the floodplain of west Stanwood, or moving it to the east hill by Church Creek Park.
Council members last week discussed four options with designers from Mackenzie, the firm that presented three civic campus designs at a public open house in October 2019. Mackenzie’s contract was extended this month to go back to the drawing board with options that include the old City Hall building.
In each option, the police department is moved from Main Street’s historic block in east Stanwood to a new station built on the hill. As a critical emergency service, FEMA requires the station to be moved out of the floodplain. Then the city can be part of the Community Rating System and get reduced flood insurance rates, Community Planning Director Patricia Love said.
But the City Hall isn’t required to move. The council discussed four mix-or-match options:
- Option A: Build the civic center with City Hall, council chamber and police station on the hill as planned.
- Option B: Build a police station on the hill, possibly with room for a community and emergency operations center that could be used as a council chamber.
- Option C: Renovate the existing City Hall with bathroom and kitchen upgrades.
- Option D: Build a council chamber building on city-owned land west of City Hall. New construction would need to meet floodplain regulations, but the existing City Hall could continue without major renovations.
In the floodplain
Councilman Timothy Pearce said he was concerned that downtown started to deteriorate when businesses came in on the hill. The city has worked on the revitalization of downtown.
“It sends the wrong message for the city to move out,” Councilman Steve Shepro said.
Councilman Darren Robb saw apparent conflicts in the city’s vision.
“On one hand, we’re paying millions to reduce flooding downtown … and we have a downtown revitalization plan,” Robb said. “We have a running history of apparent intent to keep the city downtown, then the next year we buy property.”
Pearce thought that the old City Hall building has worked well with minimal staff with COVID-19 restrictions. The city has invested in a new heating and air conditioning system and could use a new bathroom and kitchen. He said the building was a sturdy Norwegian-built structure.
If renovations are kept below 50% valuation, the city can avoid a requirement to flood-proof the building. The building is assessed at $596,000, so renovations would need to be less than $300,000. Two years later, more work would be allowed, Love said.
In 2014, the city determined it would take $1 million to lift the building 8 feet and $1.5 million to raise it 10 feet to build parking underneath. Cost estimates will have likely increased since 2014, Love said.
On the hill
Rachel Hedlof, Mackenzie project manager, said the plan to build a new City Hall could combine parking with access to Church Creek Park’s parking.
A traffic study has been done for the civic campus that showed how much traffic it would generate, but not the area’s cumulative traffic. Meanwhile more nearby housing has been built, both north and south of Highway 532.
Councilman Sid Roberts pointed out the traffic bottleneck on the hill. He’d want the project to cost less than $10 million. He could “eke by” with the old City Hall.
Shepro said traffic is an issue that will only worsen with more housing being built north and south of the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Highway 532.
Councilman Rob Johnson, a former FEMA floodplain manager, is concerned that City Hall is in a liquefaction zone. If it sank 2 feet in the floodplain, it would be labeled nonfunctional and torn down. On the hill’s glacial till, it won’t sink in an earthquake.
“We did go through a long process to find property that was practical. It was specific for a new Hall,” Johnson said. “If we go to the feds or state for assistance with those (floodplain) structures, we’ll get zero. Grants would be helpful.”
He said the city could save a few million dollars by building both the City Hall and police station at the same time on the hill out of the liquefaction zone. Considering that voters would need to approve bonds, he said four-fifths of the voters live on the hill, while the current City Hall is on the far west end of town.
Brett Hanson, from Mackenzie, said that combining buildings in the campus is more efficient in not doubling some facilities in each location. As for the market, construction bids are competitive, possibly coming in below estimates, he added. Construction costs aren’t escalating like they were pre-pandemic, he said.
Councilwoman Judy Williams said she wants to know what the options would cost, so the council could compare any real savings. She noted that going small might not serve a fast-growing population. Timing will also make a big difference in costs.
“Right now we have historically low interest rates. It’ll last another year if we’re lucky,” she said.
City staff continues to research and answer council questions for the next discussion.
Other Council business
Stanwood City Council on Thursday adopted three zoning changes and associated code adjustments. The first change allows a mixed-use overlay on commercial property in the Uptown Center similar to nearby properties. It also raises the height restrictions to allow pitched roofs. It allows apartments when the lot doesn’t have frontage on a main road, “so we don’t end up with empty storefronts on the first floor,” Community Planning Director Patricia Love said.
The second zoning change turns the light industrial zoning along the north side of 271st Street NW between 90th and 92nd avenues to Mainstreet Business II, expanding the east side business corridor.
The third change creates a new parks and open space zoning category that covers the five city park properties to help satisfy conservation measures.
