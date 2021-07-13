The Stanwood City Council met Thursday and took steps toward purchasing new property on Main Street to support events. The city will also purchase aerial photos and update maps. The council gave final approval to 276th Street improvements and will soon look at updating the fireworks ordinance.
Property purchase
After an executive session, Stanwood City Council authorized the city attorney to enter into negotiations to purchase Brad Sebranke's property at 8627 271st St. NW. It’s the grassy triangular plot on Main Street across from the railroad tracks. The city has been eyeing the property for some time to use during events.
“Now that the environmental testing is complete and we know the level of effort needed to clean up the site, the council authorized the city to enter into a purchase and sale agreement,” Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
An appraisal will help determine the purchase price.
Since the property had for years been the site of a gas station, the city will enter into a voluntary cleanup program with the Department of Ecology. The council authorized a $6,500 contract with Maul Foster and Alongi to provide technical support with the cleanup and the purchase and sale agreement.
“If the city purchases the property, we will use a $200,000 cleanup grant from the Department of Commerce to clean up the property to state standards,” Love said. “This would lead to a project to create an urban park on the west end of town. The concept for this space includes creating new seating areas and space to support special events.”
In other business
• The council authorized final acceptance of Reece Construction’s overlay and ADA improvements to 276th Street NW. The contract for design and construction came to $319,104. Reece completed the work at $247,090 for a savings of $72,014.
• The council amended an IT contract with Snohomish County to include GIS on-call support and the purchase of aerial photographs, which is the base layer for GIS mapping. The budgeted amount was $28,500, and the aerial imagery portion came in slightly under budget. GIS mapping helps the city with long range planning, to track infrastructure maintenance and to display information to the public.
• Council member Rob Johnson said the council should consider a fireworks ban.
“Now with the fourth behind us, it’s a good time to start talking about it at a committee level in anticipation of next year. From a fire perspective, it’s gotten worse each year,” he said.
Council member Darren Robb thanked people for dialing it back on fireworks this hot, dry year. He said there were no reported injuries and just one small fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.