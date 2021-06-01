The Stanwood City Council met Thursday to discuss city streets and baseball fields, to use on-call planners while replacing Senior Planner Amy Rusko and to have the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce manage the city’s concert series.
Streets: The council set a public hearing for June 10 regarding the city’s six-year transportation improvement plan. In the plan, improvements to 80th Avenue have been brought forward to 2021 to accommodate traffic from recent developments in north Stanwood.
Council member Steve Shepro said that improvements on 80th Avenue NW should extend sidewalks to 276th Street, where people walk through wet grass on the side of a dangerous road.
The advantage of projects being on the transportation plan is that they can sometimes qualify for grants. Also if developers were to install an item on the plan, they could qualify for a development tax credit, Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said.
Heritage Park: Council approved a $109,200 change order for Tayex to install an additional 400 cubic yards of “infill mix” on the infield at Heritage Park. The first application of infield mix only came to 1.2 inches.
“As the fields were getting final grading, it became clear that the depth of the infield mix was insufficient for ease of maintenance and useful life,” Hushagen wrote in a staff report.
Tayex will add 3 inches and stockpile the rest for future maintenance.
Shepro was the lone dissenting vote. He questioned whether the results would be a tournament quality field that would attract regional games.
Hushagen said the infill mix is made of volcanic pumice that drains well and is durable. They consulted with other ballparks in the area who were happy with the results.
Planner: Senior Planner Amy Rusko has accepted a planning manager position with another city, Community Development Director Patricia Love said. To enable the city to operate while finding a replacement, the council approved up to $50,000 to use the planning and permit review services of the Blueline Group, a planning professional firm that’s already on the city’s consultant roster.
“We have a lot of projects coming in the pipeline and in the works, and we want to process them in a timely manner,” Love said.
Music: The city approved a payment of $3,200 to the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce to manage the Summer Concert Series. Concerts would still be held on the east or west side of town and integrate with other events such as the car show and Summer Arts Jam.
Council member Judy Williams is also the chamber president. She said the chamber would select the performers and continue to hire old blues favorites while branching into other genres. They're already talking to the School of Rock to have its students perform.
