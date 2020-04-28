The Stanwood City Council selected a contractor Thursday whose bid came in under the amount of a grant the city received for the 276th Street overlay project. The council also approved task orders to move sewer improvements along.
The council authorized a $292,687 contract with Reece Construction for an overlay project on 276th Street from 80th Avenue to 73rd Avenue including ADA upgrades.
The engineer’s estimate was $416,000.
The state granted $367,411 for this project with a city match of $40,823. Of this, $46,477.87 has been paid to Perteet, the engineering firm that produced the plans that were approved in January.
The total estimated overall project is $377,586 which includes design, construction management and construction, said City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson.
Viking Way construction begins
Equipment and materials are staged, ready for construction of Viking Way, which will run through Viking Village and includes repaving 90th Avenue.
Viking Way will create an east-west corridor connecting business areas from the historic downtown Main Street through Viking Village and Port Susan Market Place to QFC. The project includes a paved roadway, sidewalks, gutters and drainage.
The project should be finished by November, according to City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson.
Sewer improvements
The council approved two task orders, one was to design upgrades to two sewer pipes and the other to design improvements for the main pump station.
It also approved a $149,500 task order for BHC consulting services to design plans and specifications to increase capacity for two sewer lines. Separately they would cost $100,000, Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said.
This is part of a larger project to improve the overall sewer system.
The city installed a gravity sewer main underneath Highway 532 at 72nd Avenue in coordination with the high school construction. This allows the sewer to operate by gravity, so eventually the Church Creek Estates and Cedarhome lift stations will be eliminated, saving the city time and money in maintenance.
With effluent being rerouted, some sections of sewer line need to be upgraded along Pioneer Highway. BHC designed the last upgrade, is familiar with the area and has already done extensive survey work.
This task order is for the last two sections of sewer main that need to be upsized at the northwest end of Fox Hill and from Highway 532 north to Triangle Drive at the viaduct, Hushagen said.
The council approved a $262,149 task order with RH2 for design work on the main pump station, force main and headworks improvements.
In October, RH2 studied how the pump station can serve a growing population without over-taxing the station, looking at a 20-year plan. The station was rebuilt in 1999.
Virtually all sewage generated in the city travels through the collection system to the main station at 94th Drive and 270th Street NW, a block south of Stanwood Middle School. From there, sewage is pumped through a force main to the wastewater treatment plant.
If there are any issues with the line, all sewage would back up into town.
The station was found to be generally performing well but in need of some electrical upgrades and redundancies to the station and force main, as well as improvements at the headworks. Now the project moves into the design phase.
